6 beautiful ways to make your home doors stand out!

Although most people tend to think of doors as a necessary and functional no frill addition to a home, doors can also be a part of the decorating scheme of a home. After all, a door is the first thing you see when you enter a home and the last thing you see when you leave. So it actually makes a lot of sense that the door should be seen as a decorative element as well. Furthermore, an average sized home may have about 20 doors altogether including cupboard doors—that's a lot of doors! Imagine the difference it would make if you just gave a few of the doors some attention, and took some effort to decorate them. This idea guide offers some excellent tips on how to make your doors a part of your decorating scheme.

There are lots of ways to beautify your doors. Simple embellishments will give you almost instant gratification, but if you’re up for a bigger design challenge, you can give a door a head-to-toe makeover by stenciling an intricate design or by stripping it down and applying a distressed finish.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this idea guide. Let's see how we can transform a drab looking privacy providing door into an integral part of a room's decor by browsing through some of these tips.