6 Biggest mistakes we always make in the kitchen

We often learn how to clean the kitchen from our parents, who learn from their parents and so on. This teaches us how to clean our kitchen, but perhaps not the best way to clean our kitchen. There are always new technologies that are being introduced into our modern kitchens and our ways of cleaning should also be modernised to keep up to date with them. For some modern technologies it may be that we are still using outdated cleaning techniques with them. This will often result in these items not being cleaned properly, but can also result in items being damaged. This can also apply to the safety of our kitchens. If our food preparation areas are not properly cleaned, then our chances of becoming sick from contaminated food surfaces is significantly increased. homify has identified the main areas where we are making cleaning mistakes in the kitchen and has identified them for you.
Cross contamination from cutting boards is one of the main ways we contract food poisoning. But what is cross contamination? Cross contamination is the transfer of harmful bacteria from one food product to another. This can cause serious illness and even death. It is important therefore to avoid cross contamination from using cutting boards. One of the best ways to avoid cross contamination is to have colour coded cutting boards. Each cutting board is only to be used with certain foods; green for fruit and vegetables, yellow for raw poultry, blue for cooked food, white for dairy products, tan for fish and seafood and red for raw meat. It is also important that these cutting boards are cleaned properly after each use. Clean with hot soapy water to eliminate all harmful bacteria.
Cast iron pans are becoming more popular in recent times. They are a great addition to any classic or rustic kitchen. Although are you aware of how you are supposed to clean these pans? Cast iron pans are different from your average pots and pans and they need to be cleaned as such. Never put these pans in a dishwasher, only wash these pans by hand. They should be washed in warm to hot soapy water. If there has been any cooking disasters with these pots that have resulted in burnt on food, only use baking soda to remove it. Most importantly be sure to always dry your pans thoroughly as a wet pan left to air dry can easily rust.
Stainless steel is a material that has gained enormous popularity in modern homes. It is used in the manufacture of refrigerators, microwaves, sinks, stovetops and ovens. There are so many stainless steel items in an average kitchen that we should be aware of the specific cleaning requirements of such a material. The average detergent and water will not be enough to clean stainless steel. Stainless steel requires a special cleaning solution. Just like wood, stainless steel has a grain. For this reason it is important to keep this in mind when cleaning stainless steel surfaces. Apply the cleaning solution only in the direction of the grain. This will ensure that you clean the surface to a wonderful finish.
Glassware is one of the things that is often just thrown in the dishwasher at the end of the day, without a thought for the effect it will have on the glass. For the most part glass will not be damaged by the ravages of the dishwasher, although with constant use many glass objects will show signs of damage. This can be in the form of etching, or fine scratches and hazing or a clouding of the clear glass. This is caused by constant dishwasher use. The hazing can sometimes be removed with vinegar, but the etching cannot be erased. For this reason it may be a better option to hand wash glassware. This will extend its use for many more years.
For those of us who have a dishwasher, we have most likely developed a system of stacking and unstacking it. We like certain items to be placed in a certain spot and others in another place. When it comes to the cutlery this is no exception. For some people, they like to throw everything into the cutlery basket chaotically, for others they like to place them carefully according to the type and size. Although is this the best way of ensuring that the dishwasher washes the cutlery efficiently? To be sure that all cutlery is washed efficiently alternate the direction of cutler, especially spoons to ensure they do not nest into one another. This can make it more difficult for the dishwasher to clean them properly.
We do not spend enough time considering the way we treat our knives. We take them out of the drawer and use them when we need them, pop them in the dishwasher when dirty and put them away when cleaned. Although is it such a good decision to put these items in the dishwasher. Certain knives should never be cleaned in a dishwasher, this includes knives with wooden handles. Harsh detergents in dishwashers can warp and crack the delicate wooden handles. Knives in a dishwasher can also move around with the pressure of the water. This movement can cause damage to the dishwasher itself, with the sharp edges cutting through plastic and scratch the glasses and china during a cycle. Consider instead hand washing these items to ensure the knives and your other kitchenware remains in tip top condition.
