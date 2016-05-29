6 Biggest mistakes we always make in the kitchen

We do not spend enough time considering the way we treat our knives. We take them out of the drawer and use them when we need them, pop them in the dishwasher when dirty and put them away when cleaned. Although is it such a good decision to put these items in the dishwasher. Certain knives should never be cleaned in a dishwasher, this includes knives with wooden handles. Harsh detergents in dishwashers can warp and crack the delicate wooden handles. Knives in a dishwasher can also move around with the pressure of the water. This movement can cause damage to the dishwasher itself, with the sharp edges cutting through plastic and scratch the glasses and china during a cycle. Consider instead hand washing these items to ensure the knives and your other kitchenware remains in tip top condition.

It is too often the case that we do not think about the way we clean items in our kitchens. We were taught by our parents and now it has become second nature, almost an automatic routine. Are we damaging items in our kitchen by cleaning them incorrectly? There are many items in our kitchen that's life can be extended if we clean them correctly. Kitchen cutting boards should be used only for certain food items, reducing the likeliness of cross contamination, cast iron pans should be dried rather than left to air dry, stainless steel requires a special cleaner, glassware and knives should not be put in a dishwasher and spoons should be arranged randomly in a dishwasher to ensure a proper clean.