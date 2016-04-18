7 Amazing Tips to Lighten Up a Dark Room

Another simple way to increase the brightness in a space is by making full use of the available light. This can be done by using smooth surfaces to reflect the existing light in the space. Smooth and light surfaces work well in reflecting the majority of light that hits them. Consider installing light and smooth reflective cabinets and work surfaces into dark kitchens. A dark bathroom can be easily brightened and lightened with smooth reflective white tiles. A dark entry hall can also be improved by installing a glossy white floor tiles.

It is not unusual to have one room in a home that is darker and gloomier than the rest. This space can become a bit sad and depressing, although it doesn’t need to be. There are many tricks and techniques you can use to convert this space from a dark and sad space into a bright and spacious area; install a roof window, use light colours when decorating, use mirrors to reflect available light, create open spaces, use lights, install larger windows and design with smooth surfaces to reflect the exiting light. These are just a few of the simple and more complex ways to brighten a dark room. For more inspiration see Make Your Dark Room Look Bright.