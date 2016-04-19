Now that you have constructed your very first shower enclosure, it is time to ensure that it stays water tight, this is called sealing the shower. This is the most difficult part of the process. With the complete shower cubicle in place you will need to unscrew it from the wall and move it further enough away to be able to apply the sealant to the space between the wall and the cubicle. Using the sealant applicator, place a line of silicon sealant in a line between the tilled wall and the enclosure. This will seal in the moisture and water and avoid leaks. You will then need to place the cubicle back into position and fix again to the wall. When this is done, use the sealant again along the outside where the cubicle meets the walls and floor. Do not seal the inside of the shower. This bathroom was designed by 3D Mimari.

Congratulations you have now installed your new shower cubicle. The installation of a shower cubicle can seem like a complex and daunting task, although with a few instructions, and the right materials, it can be relatively simple and easy. Start by measuring the area you have in mind for your new shower, choose the best shower option based on its intended use, construct the frame for your cubicle and place it in position, place the screens in the frame, install the door and seal the cubicle. The construction of your own shower cubicle can be this easy.