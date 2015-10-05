When we walk into someone's living room, we not just get a peek of their house, but their personality. The coffee table is the central focus of any living room and each coffee table give us a glimpse of it's owner. Traditional or modern, sophisticated or sleek, here are 5 different coffee tables for 5 unique kinds of people.
Like the earthy natural feel of wood, but want to add a quirky twist to the plain old coffee table? Then this coffee table on wheels will be the perfect centerpiece for such a living room. The top of this rectangular coffee table is made of a simple wooden slab with darker wooden detailing on the sides. But its the four round wooden wheels held together with rustic iron rods and bolts below, that make this piece of furniture fun. One can use this coffee table designed by Uptic Studios as a trolley, or simply make it the centre of attraction of one's living room.
Sleek yet sturdy, if that's what someone wants their living room to reflect, then this coffee table will fit right in. Made of solid teak wood, this coffee table has a square flat top and an inverted triangular bottom. It is beautiful, yet far from fragile. A coffee table like this will endure many years of wear and tear, and still look elegant and different.
Minimal and understated sum up this coffee table best. For those who think less is more, a coffee table like this will make quite a statement. Made of a solid square block of wood and painted black, this coffee table oozes understated style. An L-shaped sofa, monochrome throw pillows and a neutral rug will make the simple beauty of this coffee table stand out even more. Find more such modern and minimal home ideas here.
This coffee table is the ideal choice for those who don't want to fit into a box and are looking to break away from the usual and routine. Three separate circular tables have been given the illusion of overlapping by the clever structural design of the base of this coffee table. This circular, three tiered coffee table with metal legs and a glossy metal top, will definitely add a different note to any living room.
Sheer glass has an innate futuristic feel to it. Thus, this simple yet elegant coffee table, made purely of glass, is for those who want to add a new age element to their living room. Made of a single sheet of glass that has been curved from the sides, there are no sharp edges to this coffee table, but it is still very fragile and is not meant for those who are too clumsy at home.
