5 Colourful kitchens for Indian homes

For those who really want to stand out from the crowd, an orange kitchen is the perfect adventurous pick. Black counter top, beige tiles and white detailing can help to mellow down the orange hi-gloss lacquered cabinets. As will the silver chimney and and the inbuilt stove. But for those who's main agenda is a colourful kitchen, an orange laminate dining table will go perfectly well with the glossy orange cabinets.

