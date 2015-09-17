How to decorate your home with minimal furniture

A home is a personal haven for everyone; a place to relax and a place to be who you are. By adding too many pieces of furniture, you lessen the space and prevent natural light from spreading across your home. Minimally designing your home gives you more space and makes the home look de-cluttered and neat.
You can add smart saving storage options to store your essentials effectively. A dining table adjacent to the kitchen will free the dining room, giving you an empty room to get creative. Take a virtual stroll through these tips and save space in your home stylishly.
Simply styled, the bedroom features a bed facing the wall wardrobe with a strategically placed sofa set and coffee table. Perfect design for bachelors, this bedroom allows natural light to spread across the room. The room is more spacious with less furniture.
Designing your living room with minimal furniture is the perfect way to make your home look more spacious. This living room features a U-shaped sofa set with a coffee table making it whole in the middle. Simple yet elegant, this design gives the living room a neat and minimal look.
The kitchen and dining room have always been separate parts of a home. Break the norm and place your dining table next to the kitchen. You save space and serving food becomes easier. This kitchen with a dining room is designed with white interiors and wooden furniture for a contrasting style.
This beautiful bathroom combines the toilet and shower in a small space. Add a single storage cabinet below the sink to save space and avoid crowding in the bathroom. This bathroom features shades of white and beige, giving it a contemporary look.
If you have an empty space in your bedroom, convert it into your work desk. You can add a minimal table and chair without cluttering it too much. This work desk features two wooden panels on the wall instead of storage cabinets to display essentials, curios, or books.
This bedroom is designed with a contemporary style and features a single metal bed, an eclectic-style chair, and a floor-length mirror. Minimal and streamlined, the bedroom offers more space to do other activities. By adding few pieces of furniture, you make the bedroom look wider.
