A Bangalore Villa Oozing With Sophistication And Style

There’s something so distinctive about the combination of contemporary and minimal styles. The soft curves and bold colors blending with the minimal furnishing and neutral background give this style an appealing feel. Depanache Interior Architects, an architectural firm in Bangalore, took the strongest elements from each style to create something unique and stunning. Dripping in sophistication and luxury, this residential Bangalore villa is reminiscent of the houses in Hollywood. The architects have accentuated this style with the incorporation of neutral color palettes, contemporary décor accessories, and unique embellishments in the décor. Each room of the residential villa is designed to stand out and intrigue you with its décor. While the stylistic theme is seen across all rooms, every room has its own unique feature.

Today on homify 360 we take a tour and discover the stylish interiors of this residential villa and revel in the luxury it’s designed with. Are you ready to be inspired?