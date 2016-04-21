A Bangalore Villa Oozing With Sophistication And Style

There’s something so distinctive about the combination of contemporary and minimal styles. The soft curves and bold colors blending with the minimal furnishing and neutral background give this style an appealing feel. Depanache Interior Architects, an architectural firm in Bangalore, took the strongest elements from each style to create something unique and stunning. Dripping in sophistication and luxury, this residential Bangalore villa is reminiscent of the houses in Hollywood. The architects have accentuated this style with the incorporation of neutral color palettes, contemporary décor accessories, and unique embellishments in the décor. Each room of the residential villa is designed to stand out and intrigue you with its décor. While the stylistic theme is seen across all rooms, every room has its own unique feature.
Today on homify 360 we take a tour and discover the stylish interiors of this residential villa and revel in the luxury it's designed with.
The layout of the media room finds its uniqueness in the décor styling. A neutral color palette is seen across the décor of the media room. Comfortable seating options are placed across the media room, facing the large flat screen on the wallpapered wall. Colors are introduced into the décor of the media room in the accessories and chairs.
As you enter through the wooden and metal embellished door of the villa, you are greeted with the opulence of the living room. Pastel shades of beige and brown grace the walls of the living room, making the colorful elements of the living stand out. The architect has furnished the space with subtle colored furniture and exquisite lighting accessories. Gorgeous lights hang from the ceiling, illuminating the space with a radiant glow. A stunning abstract wallpaper dominates one wall in the living room, highlighting the contemporary style. Bursts of color make an appearance in the décor accessories and the chairs.
The décor and interiors of the dining room are designed in a two-tone palette of beige and white. Gorgeous pieces of art grace the wall of the dining room in perfect symmetry. The architect has furnished the space with an all-white 6-seater dining table. Three exquisite spherical lights hang from the ceiling, highlighting the dining room with its sparkly glow. The contrasting shades of the dining room further accentuate the contemporary style it’s designed with.
The neutral color palette theme effortlessly flows into the interiors and décor of the bedroom. Contrasting shades of brown and beige highlight the contemporary element of the bedroom. The architect has incorporated colors into the interiors with various accessories, embellishments and chairs. Well-placed exquisite lights are seen across the room to illuminate the space with a warm glow.
The media room and lounge of this gorgeous home marks the end of this inspiring home tour. Designed in tones of white, beige, and brown, this media room is one of the most stylish media rooms you’ll see. A beautiful media cabinet graces on side of the room, providing space for your books, knick-knacks, and other essentials. Comfortable seating options are placed in the room for a relaxing experience. The architect has also embellished the walls with gorgeous glass lights to enhance the décor.
Stylish and sophisticated, this house is sure to make you feel like a million bucks every day.