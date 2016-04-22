A South Indian Home Celebrating Modern Style

Today on homify 360 we explore The Grand Pergolas, a stunning modern home designed by Ansari and Associates. With influences from the Italian Renaissance period, this house stands out with its distinctive design. This west-facing building is designed to reduce the amount of sunlight and heat with pergolas at different levels in the micro climate area of Chennai in India. Exquisite geometric cut outs grace the exterior of this house, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. The architect has given the house a unique twist by designing the exterior with a modern style and the interiors with a contemporary style. Pergolas styled sections of the house lend a stylish element to the house.

Let’s begin this home tour without further ado, shall we?