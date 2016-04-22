Your browser is out-of-date.

A South Indian Home Celebrating Modern Style

The Grand Pergolas, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern houses
Today on homify 360 we explore The Grand Pergolas, a stunning modern home designed by Ansari and Associates. With influences from the Italian Renaissance period, this house stands out with its distinctive design. This west-facing building is designed to reduce the amount of sunlight and heat with pergolas at different levels in the micro climate area of Chennai in India. Exquisite geometric cut outs grace the exterior of this house, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. The architect has given the house a unique twist by designing the exterior with a modern style and the interiors with a contemporary style. Pergolas styled sections of the house lend a stylish element to the house.

Let’s begin this home tour without further ado, shall we?

The exterior

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Nothing says modernity like he implementation of geometric elements into the architecture. With sharp line running through the exterior, the structure of the house is built to resemble pergolas. The combination of white and concrete grey shades further accentuate the modern architecture of this house. A trimmed and neat foliage covered surrounds the area around the house, giving it a natural element.

The living room

Living room Ansari Architects Modern living room
Living room

An open floor plan defines the interiors of the living room. Large French windows grace the walls of this space, allowing the inflow of natural light and air. The well-planned courtyard is parallel to the living room, giving you an excellent view from the space. A partition panel that acts as a display unit stands between the living room and dining room. The architect has furnished the living room with green chairs that stand out against the neutral color palette of the interiors.

The courtyard

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Houseplant,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Flowerpot,Wall
Courtyard

The architect has implemented a gorgeous courtyard into the house, which extends to the second floor. Designed in neutral tones of grey and brown, the courtyard has a zen-like feel. Foliage in the form of planters and bushes grace the courtyard, giving the space a natural element. The architect has furnished the courtyard with a wooden bench, giving seating space to unwind after a long, tiring day. Wooden, stone, and pebble flooring lend a rustic style to the interiors of the closed courtyard.

The master bedroom

Master Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
Master Bedroom

The architect has enhanced the décor of the master bedroom with the incorporation of various textures. Glass, wood, and wallpaper are used in the décor, giving the bedroom a unique appeal. A neutral color palette in shades of beige and brown highlight the contemporary style of the bedroom’s décor.

Want to give your bedroom a makeover? Have a look at these great bedroom designs for more ideas!

The garden

Garden Ansari Architects Modern garden
Garden

We have now come to an end of this home tour and finish this journey in the backyard of this house. A huge garden area graces the backyard of this house, giving an excellent view from the inside of the house. The architect has designed the garden with a seating area on hard flooring that’s surrounded by grass turf and covered with a modern tensile structure.

Elegant, minimal, and unique, this house is a front runner in the modern architecture race. For more creative ideas, take a virtual stroll through this Sleek And Stylish Modern Villa.

Discover home inspiration!

