7 sleek kitchen designs for Indian homes

The decor options for kitchens has multiplied in the past few years. From classical to modern, you can design your kitchen to suit you needs and reflect your personal tastes. The kitchen, a cook's island, looks best when uncluttered and organised.
You can add smart storage units in your kitchen to save space and decorate it with bright colours to irradiate the room. These sleek kitchen ideas beautifully blend various styles while keeping it minimal. Browse through these designs and get inspired to decorate your kitchen.
Glamorous and flashy, this kitchen makes a statement with its bold design. With a brightly lit and panelled ceiling, the kitchen stands out. It is fashioned in hues of beige and brown. With a kitchen island in the middle, the kitchen gives you ample space to move around freely.
Designed in shades of white and grey, the kitchen symbolises modern decor. Perfect for homes with less space, this kitchen is adjacent to the dining room and has a counter with bar stools. A wall-length cabinet graces the kitchen, making it look wider and less cluttered.
Blending wooden elements with subtle colours, the kitchen has a classic look. The kitchen is fashioned with wooden furniture that sport black shades for a contrasting look. Wooden floors and white hued ceilings give the kitchen a unique style.
The kitchen features a classic style with dark wooden furniture and black counter tops. Illuminated with small yellow ceiling lights, the kitchen has a homely feel. The light shaded walls blend gorgeously with the dark accented furniture and decor.
Simple and streamlined, this kitchen adopts a fuss-free look. With a U-shaped layout, the kitchen is easy to navigate and gives you more space for kitchen activities. The kitchen is fashioned with a two-shade decor, combining beige and white beautifully. It adds an element of nature with indoor plants for a burst of colour.
Vibrant and unique, this kitchen is designed with an eclectic style. Minimal and space saving, the kitchen features hues of blue and white that contrast beautifully with the dark flooring. A quirky 'Where is my coffee' decal graces the wall of the kitchen for a personalised look.