8 great ideas for your TV furniture!

Today, television forms an essential component of any home, therefore, it becomes all the more important to own furniture with high quality and high aesthetic value. This forms a large part of the overall image of your luxurious living room. Homify brings you 10 spectacular ideas of TV furniture to beautify your home.
This room has furniture for the whole family. The 5 seater couch, 2 seater sofa, chair and the low-height center table give you a perfect theater like feel. The predominant light shades blend well with the overall hues of the living room. This is a very beautiful piece of furniture both, in a visual sense and functionality.
This furniture is so modern that it seems to be totally surreal. The design is clean and so aesthetically pleasing that it has become the most popular design lately. Place the TV at an optimum height along with other appliances like CD player, X-Box and speakers and be ready to give a whole new dimension to the room.
This furniture is designed by the popular professionals - Fernando Ramirez Design Studio. This simplistic design can fit into any household and can hold a lot of stuff in its huge drawers. The specimen shown here is ideal for large and sparsely furnished rooms. It is perfect for placing a huge TV at low altitude without affecting visibility in the least.
This TV cabinet has a homely and friendly aspect to it. This minimalist design holds very less space and has enough space for placing vases and other showpieces. This rectangular design has a very nice white insight with enough drawers and compartments.
What if a TV cabinet can serve as a showcase and book shelf too? This furniture gives you a lot of subsections where you can place trophies, books, collectibles, candles and many other decorative items. This furniture is spacious and very well suited for a large living room. Based on its pleasant tones and square and rectangular designs, this piece of furniture provides a great look to the room.
This impressive television furniture lends a perfect rustic theme to your room. This furniture can work with or without TV, though with a TV will be more sophisticated and complete. Its wood hue is 100% rustic and the other elements give you a perfect reason to be amazed.
This furniture has the special peculiarity of occupying minimal space in the room while holding both entertainment and home decor stuff. The feature that draws our attention is the sliding TV wall that sets the TV at a distance and at the desired angle from the viewer.
This TV furniture defines “less is more”. It is beautiful and highly functional and does not occupy a large part of your room. This simple and classy cabinet will efficiently hold all your entertainment stuff.
Which TV furniture did you like the most? Leave us a comment with your opinion!