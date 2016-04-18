Heart stopping healthy houseplant hacks for your home!

Houseplants are such a great way to uplift the interiors of a home. There is something so fresh and beautiful about indoor plants; no other accessory in your home decor can add so much energy and effervescence to its surroundings like indoor plants. And with so much variation and customization possible in terms of pots, plant varieties, indoor plant arrangements; plants are excellent to decorate any space in the house, be it the living room, kitchen or even the bathroom. Your houseplants however, are live and therefore in need of constant nourishment in terms of food, light and air. Make sure they are in good shape by using some of these healthy houseplant hacks that we have to share with you.
When deciding where to place a plant, keep in mind that south-facing windows receive much more light than north-facing ones. With east- or west-facing windows, observe the amounts of morning or afternoon sun they get before putting plants near them. Plants with brightly colored foliage need more light than others. A half-turn of the pot every day or two will keep the growth of your houseplant even, since foliage automatically bends toward the light. Because light is more intense in summer than in winter, you may need to move sun-sensitive plants in hotter months.
Do you know ice cubes are a great way to water plant especially those that are indoors? Place them around the soil, but not touching the stem. The ice will melt slowly, releasing water gradually and evenly into the soil. This method is low on mess and takes lesser time than usual. You just place the ice cubes and let your plants be!
So you've set up some really pretty plants indoors, but what about the possible damage to the surfaces on which they are placed? To keep plant containers from scratching or damaging your furniture or floors, just set the pots atop old computer mouse pads. Your floor will remain scratch-free. You may need to use multiple mouse pads for large pots. So don't discard those old mouse pads just yet, they will serve you well as
coasters for your green friends.
Dull plants are unsightly in your home interiors. They need tender loving care just like a house pet. Keep the plants look and feel good and they will add positive vibes to your home. If the leaves of your plants are looking dull wipe down each leaf with a soft cloth dipped in a half-and-half mixture of warm water and milk. You’ll get a nice shine, but there won’t be enough residue left behind to clog the leaf pores. Another trick: Rub a tiny amount of mayonnaise on the leaves with a paper towel. They will stay bright and shiny for weeks and even months at a time.
If your potted houseplants dry out too quickly after watering, try this simple trick for keeping the soil moist longer. When repotting, tuck a damp sponge into the bottom of the pot before filling with soil. It will act as a water reservoir and may help prevent a gusher if you accidentally overwater.
Repotting can be done at any time, but the best time is just before growth begins, which is in spring for most houseplants. Here are four signs that a plant is ready for repotting: New leaves appear slowly and are very small compared to older leaves; soil dries out very quickly or water runs down the inside of the pot without soaking in; roots are growing out through the drainage holes or are appearing above the soil’s surface in the pots; or roots are so tightly coiled that when you pull the plant from the pot, you see all roots and no soil.
Now that you know how to keep your houseplants nice and fresh, why not go a little further and checkout how best to include houseplants in different rooms and which plants are probably the best when it comes to indoor placement.