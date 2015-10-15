A stunning small family home

Located within the Queen’s country of the United Kingdom, Cornwall is actually a peninsula having the Celtic Sea in the north and west as its neighbor, English Channel to the south while the county of Devon to the east. Situated in the north of Cornwall is Widemouth Bay is Sundown, a perfect getaway.

You fall in love with this cozy and classy apartment, the minute you see it’s sight even if from a distance. You are invited with a path which is a combination of lush green grass on the right side while colored flooring on the left. A wooden passage leads you to the entrance of this warm apartment. Outside the apartment is a table with chairs which give you a perfect setting to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.