A stunning small family home

Located within the Queen’s country of the United Kingdom, Cornwall is actually a peninsula having the Celtic Sea in the north and west as its neighbor, English Channel to the south while the county of Devon to the east. Situated in the north of Cornwall is Widemouth Bay is Sundown, a perfect getaway.
You fall in love with this cozy and classy apartment, the minute you see it’s sight even if from a distance. You are invited with a path which is a combination of lush green grass on the right side while colored flooring on the left. A wooden passage leads you to the entrance of this warm apartment. Outside the apartment is a table with chairs which give you a perfect setting to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.
The living room is a perfect holiday with a wall mount TV coupled with a cuddly sofa and a matching carpet to go by. While the color scheme in this room is simple and elegant with typical British white, black and gray, the lemon yellow colored center chair stands out and gives a vibrant look to the entire room. The windows provide a scenic view of the typical British meadows and mountains.
If you are the kind of person who wants to enjoy the best of both the worlds which means that you want to enjoy the nature, but at the same time also want to indulge in some sport or game, then there is no need to get disheartened! An awesomely designed game room also awaits you. With games like the Fussball table, and indoor table tennis, you can keep yourself busy for hours!
The kitchen occupies a small part of the living room, but is equipped with all the modern facilities. Clean white platform with windows for sufficient ventilation as well as to make the whole experience of cooking joyful and memorable. From one end of the kitchen, you can also watch the TV whilst you prepare your favorite meal.
Just behind the kitchen is a small yet compact section of the house which actually is a study place. Equipped with a rectangular sleek wooden table and a rotating chair and a carpet below that, this place is ideal for people who are keen on penning down their thoughts in solitude. Next to the study room, is a huge sofa where you can pick your favorite book and get a couple of hours of solitude.
The apartment also provides a hobby room, where you can sit for hours on reclined beige colored chairs and play your favorite song on the guitar or indulge in some other creative hobbies. The huge windows give out the display of the entrance of the porch and the entrance of the apartment.
When you climb up those wooden stairs, you have to make a difficult choice of choosing only one bedroom out of four! All three bedrooms are minimalist yet chic in their design. While one has a TV, the other four have a beautiful view of the British farms as well as the sea on the other. All the bedrooms are painted in subtle and light colors which gives a fresh look to each of the bedrooms.
The bath facilities are equally chic and stylish. While one is designed in the shade of the British gray, the other has been given a wooden feel making the whole look very elegant. Both the bathrooms have shower facilities, wash basin with mirror in front and WC which matches the same level of class like the rest of the house accessories. One of the baths also boasts of an egg shaped bath tub for anyone who wants to take a Cleopatra styled bath of royalty.
To describe in few words, the apartment is simple yet classy and elegant in its décor and has all the facilities which makes the house cozy and giving it the feel of being the perfect holiday house!