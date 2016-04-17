6 Amazing hacks for a healthy lifestyle kitchen!

Although most of us can't always afford to spend copious amounts of time in the kitchen preparing healthy meals, we all want healthy meals. How to solve this conundrum? We have so much going on with work, family and daily obligations that finding the time to cook a healthy meal is a real challenge. Well, here are six amazing hacks for a healthy lifestyle kitchen that we’ve put together to make your life easier!
Hopefully the tips here will make kitchen work smoother for you so that you will look forward to the time you spend in the kitchen, whipping up your newest recipe. Whether you’re an amateur or expert, the next Jamie Oliver or simply clueless in the kitchen, everyone can use some practical hacks to make cooking healthy food easier. We hope you will be inspired to try some of the tips here at home. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Keeping your pantry organised, and unhealthy foods hidden will help you lead a healthier lifestyle. Make it more convenient to get to healthy food rather than the not so healthy ones that you can't quite live without yet. It will get easier with time, but first the habit needs to be cultivated, so don't tempt yourself by putting your favourite snacks where you can see them clearly in the pantry, instead bring attention to healthy food by placing them out in the open.
The healthy lifestyle is in fact a habit that needs to be cultivated. You need to entice yourself and your family to eat healthy. For example, doesn't the golden bowls of fruit pictured here look tempting? Try to create the same effect at home by arranging your fruits as a pretty focal feature point. This way you're more likely to be drawn to eating a fruit, rather than looking for some other unhealthy snacks to munch on.
Include an iPod dock like the one you see in the picture here in your kitchen. The music will create a good mood in the kitchen and you can be inspired while cooking. Kitchen work can be monotonous, but it can also be meditative or fun, espescially if you've got your favourite music playing.
The funky patterned wooden iPod dock pictured here is designed by Miss Wood, professionals based in Barcelona, Spain.
Another good tip that will save you a lot of time and help you to cook healthy is keeping fresh herbs handy. Herbs have many health benefits and can even be used as medicine. Furthermore, they're actually quite simple to grow and care for. Choose herbs that are native to your region to make things easier.
Many herbs can grow in small pots, so you can have them in the kitchen itself if your kitchen has sufficient natural light. Pick out some nice pots or planters that coordinate with the colours and patterns in your kitchen. Your little herb garden will not only make cooking healthy easier, but also beautify your kitchen.
The great thing about healthy eating in our modern world is that there are so many brilliant kitchen appliances that make our lives easier. Invest in some of these healthy eating kitchen appliances, such as juicers and slow cookers. Then, install an appliance garage to store all your healthy eating kitchen appliances. Remember, the better organised your kitchen is, the easier it will be to prepare food in the kitchen.
Many of us tend to overeat, and although some people are not overweight, other problems such as indigestion or high blood pressure might develop. We recommend keeping food portions under control by investing in food measures, weighing scales, and smaller plates. The less we eat, the less unhealthy stuff goes into our bodies. Even healthy stuff should be eaten in moderation.
