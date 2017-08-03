A beautiful and well-designed home in Mumbai

We often crib about the lack of sufficient space in our homes or apartments. And it is a common notion that this scarcity of space interferes with the aesthetics of a house. But a small residence does not necessarily imply that style has to be compromised. With some elegant furnishing, clever touches and thoughtful decorative accents, one can achieve a winning look, irrespective of the size of the home.

This two bedroom residence has been designed by HK Architects in Mumbai, and is a “living” proof that beauty does come in small packages too. The stunning design quality comes across from the word go, and stays with you long afterwards, like a lingering memory of something pleasant and intriguing. Practical and contemporary decor joins hands with premium quality building materials to concoct a positive vibe throughout the abode. Take the tour with us to find out more!