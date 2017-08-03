A beautiful and well-designed home in Mumbai

We often crib about the lack of sufficient space in our homes or apartments. And it is a common notion that this scarcity of space interferes with the aesthetics of a house. But a small residence does not necessarily imply that style has to be compromised. With some elegant furnishing, clever touches and thoughtful decorative accents, one can achieve a winning look, irrespective of the size of the home.
This two bedroom residence has been designed by HK Architects in Mumbai, and is a “living” proof that beauty does come in small packages too. The stunning design quality comes across from the word go, and stays with you long afterwards, like a lingering memory of something pleasant and intriguing. Practical and contemporary decor joins hands with premium quality building materials to concoct a positive vibe throughout the abode. Take the tour with us to find out more!
The living room is a breath taking space that sets the tone for the rest of the home. The gold, beige and cream theme oozes with relaxation, that lets you focus on the designer elements like the alcove like ceiling created especially for this space, as well as the wooden panelling and the beautiful ambient lighting.
While we are still in the living room, it is imperative to cover this particular setting and area and also reflect on a very important element that is a part of the design scheme in this home. And that is, art. This gracefully adorned entertainment niche has been done up with a profusion of lighting, and a classy use of textured wood. The white wall mounted side board adds a playful yet sophisticated touch. But the piece de resistance is the Buddha painting which envelopes the entire area in a soothing charm amidst all the designer details.
An abundance of virgin white rubs shoulders with wood and a hint of fuchsia, to create a truly designer vibe in this space. A glass topped dining table with ultramodern straight backed chairs and grey seating, makes this room a classy one. The pretty drapes and the wooden cabinets ground the space nicely. Wooden beams line the ceiling space just above the curtains, offering an interesting look.
Red makes a lively entry into the kitchen, adding a pop of colour to the white, gold and stone environs that dominate the space. The decidedly modern kitchen sticks to a quirky feel with a tomato red shade. A fair-sized window above the cook top makes it a well lit space, which is warm and welcoming as well. A column of stylish shelves in the corner offers a fashionable area for arranging appliances, while white glossy cabinets complete the look.
The master bedroom is a class apart with its white and wooden design scheme. The wooden panels have been placed in a way that is not too overpowering, and white has been used liberally to visually open up the space and make it appear expansive. The white bed with white and red bedding, and the glossy white closets make for a truly designer look as the false ceiling holds your attention with its recessed lighting.
The next bedroom of this home is all gold and white, and it reflects a stately design scheme. While white makes the room appear way more spacious than it actually is, hints of gold here and there lend a royal feel subtly. The clever use of mirrors further augments the breathable openness of the bedroom. An antique gold wall clock and the striped bedding exude the charm of a life lived well!
The architects have done nothing short of magic with this modestly-sized apartment. Not only have they made the most out of it, but they have done so with great style and aplomb.