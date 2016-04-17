Your browser is out-of-date.

A Chennai home for a beautiful family

Justwords Justwords
The Linear Expanse House, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern living room
The linear quality of a warm, simple yet modern home is one that draws the eye and fuels the imagination. Linear design is a living, breathing reality that can add visual interest to any space with a style factor that is unparalleled. And this home perfectly flaunts such linear designs with élan. Aptly named The Linear Expanse House, this residence has been designed by Ansari and Associates, architects in Chennai. They have been able to create a bright, spacious and well-ventilated abode despite constraints posed by the plot size and type. The house is a blend of various materials, contemporary ideas and love for the outdoors. Take the tour to know more.

A play of materials in the living room

Living room Ansari Architects Modern living room
The robust looking living room has been given a soothing feel with bright, white walls. The light overhead needs a special mention. Made up of squares set one inside the other, it drops down from the false ceiling like a quirky geometric structure, and casts a glow over the entire area. The resulting effect is tantalising for the senses. The black leather couch at one end goes well with the solid looking brown upholstered couches. Light-coloured cushions and a fancy mirror complete the look.

An arresting linear façade

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses Car,Automotive parking light,Wheel,Tire,Land vehicle,Vehicle,Property,Plant,Window,Building
All straight lines and high design quality is how we would describe this home at first glance. The impressive façade holds your attention with lines playing in a simple fashion to create an awe inspiring statement. The wood and glass structure shading the porch has our full attention, as this charming touch extends right to the wooden gates for a truly designer vibe. Mellow lights and large windows beckon us to explore the interiors.

A sunning entryway

Verandah Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The entryway and paths around the property have been done up to replicate the stunning vistas observed in soothing designer properties. Concrete, stone and walls of metal trellis house verdant greenery to create a warm welcome. The approach to the home is one that is simple and stylish. Palms and other plants line the path to the entrance, as the white and stone look grounds the space.

Modern and classic elements meet in the dining room

Dining Ansari Architects Modern dining room
This designer space is a play of modern and classic touches which come together for an appetising meal for the senses. The chairs are decidedly modern, yet the touch of carving is a classic highlight. The same goes for the glass partition which features a slim row of stencils, making for a posh look. The overhead lighting is more of a modernised chandelier, and lights up the area cosily.

Warmth – The highlight of the bedroom

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
The main element in the bedroom is warmth. If you were not sure how warmth can be used to depict a picture in designer terms, then this bedroom will change how you think. Warmth and comfort have been used as designer qualities here, rather than mere outcomes of the material and elements used. The main stay of this room is the union of earthy tones and the warm hues that set the stage for a comfortable nap. Splashes of white have been brought in for an even more soothing effect.

The lush terrace

Landscaped terrace Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Building,Window,House,Grass,Flooring,Residential area,Real estate,Fixture,Facade
The terrace is a lush, landscaped green space that has a deck-like area to house a pretty sit out. Enjoy this area with a cup of tea, early in the morning, or make it your party destination with some good old weekend entertaining – either ways, you have a space that will wow your visitors and soothe your senses. The play of pebbles and stone slabs for a path, gives the space a Zen like feel, thus creating a peaceful aura in general. Here too, linear shapes and straight lines make up the design scheme.

This beautiful home is all about lines. The linear quality of the style quotient of this home will leave you in awe. The design has been kept to a sophisticated minimum with elements of the classic and the modern rubbing shoulders proudly. For more ideas, check out another home tour - A South Indian home where contemporary splendour rules!

An Eclectic Apartment With A Floral Surprise
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


