A Chennai home for a beautiful family

The terrace is a lush, landscaped green space that has a deck-like area to house a pretty sit out. Enjoy this area with a cup of tea, early in the morning, or make it your party destination with some good old weekend entertaining – either ways, you have a space that will wow your visitors and soothe your senses. The play of pebbles and stone slabs for a path, gives the space a Zen like feel, thus creating a peaceful aura in general. Here too, linear shapes and straight lines make up the design scheme.

This beautiful home is all about lines. The linear quality of the style quotient of this home will leave you in awe. The design has been kept to a sophisticated minimum with elements of the classic and the modern rubbing shoulders proudly. For more ideas, check out another home tour - A South Indian home where contemporary splendour rules!