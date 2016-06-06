A Modern South Indian House

Today on homify 360 we’re going to explore the beautiful interiors and exteriors of a modern house in Chennai, India. This gorgeous house, designed by Ansari and Associates, is located in the prime area of the city and was built to look spacious, despite the plot size issues. The architect has built this house with a modern style but has incorporated rustic elements for a unique twist. A two-floored design, this house is fashioned with a stunning neutral color palette and further accentuated with rustic elements to make its design pop! The house comprises of 5 bedrooms, a gents room, a family room, a courtyard of two floor heights, and a dining area. While the exteriors of the house maintain the neutral theme, the interiors of the house are sure to surprise you!

Simple but visually appealing, this house is sure to leave your senses tantalized. Join us on this home tour and explore the beauty this house has to offer.