A Modern South Indian House

Today on homify 360 we’re going to explore the beautiful interiors and exteriors of a modern house in Chennai, India. This gorgeous house, designed by Ansari and Associates, is located in the prime area of the city and was built to look spacious, despite the plot size issues. The architect has built this house with a modern style but has incorporated rustic elements for a unique twist. A two-floored design, this house is fashioned with a stunning neutral color palette and further accentuated with rustic elements to make its design pop! The house comprises of 5 bedrooms, a gents room, a family room, a courtyard of two floor heights, and a dining area. While the exteriors of the house maintain the neutral theme, the interiors of the house are sure to surprise you!
Simple but visually appealing, this house is sure to leave your senses tantalized. Join us on this home tour and explore the beauty this house has to offer.
The simplicity of modern design reflects in the interiors of the drawing room. Wooden elements beautifully combine with rustic stone finishes for an enhanced look. A glass doorway in the drawing room gives access to the courtyard, blending in the natural element from the space. The designer has furnished the drawing room with modern-style furniture in beige tones that contrast gorgeously with the dark tones of the wooden elements.
A structural beauty, the exterior of the house combines the sharp lines of modern architecture with the gable rooftops of rustic architecture. The designer has finished the exterior of the house with rustic stone cladding and wood. Slope roofs graces the second floor level of the house, enhancing the distinct style of the exterior. Wooden panels are placed across the exterior, giving the house a more rustic style. A gorgeous neutral color palette graces the exterior of the house, giving it a subtle and elegant look.
The living room is designed with large French windows, allowing the inflow of natural light and air. A gorgeous neutral colour palette enhances the rustic elements of the living room’s interiors. The architect has styled the space with a variety of textures to accentuate the interiors of the living room.
Deviating from the neutral theme of the house, the kitchen is designed with a burst of vibrant shades! The architect has styled the interiors of the kitchen with a red and white theme, enhancing the modern style of the room. A ‘Corian’ counter top and full-height glossy wall tiles give a chic look to the kitchen and also make the maintenance easier.
We come to an end of this tour in the bedroom of this gorgeous house. The interiors of the bedroom showcase wooden panel inserts on the ceiling with concealed lighting, enhancing the modern design of the house. Wooden panels are placed across the walls of the bedroom to accentuate the rustic elements in the interiors
Simple yet sophisticated, this house revels in the combination of modern and rustic styles.