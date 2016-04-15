6 Magical ways to make old furniture look new.

Got an empty wall and nothing to cover it? Then line it either with colorful wall paper with mural prints or use old paintings with simple bespoke frame to add subtle color to the room. Sometimes paintings and hand painted fabrics purchased during overseas trips in flea markets are forgotten once everyone reaches home. If you have any old treasures like these gifted by friends or family get them framed and brighten up empty corridors or walls in the house. Depending on the size of the empty wall and room decor you can either choose a few small paintings that can be spread across the wall like a set or affix a single large painting.

If you would like to boost your creativity with more furniture redesigning ideas then view this ideabook on industrial style furniture.