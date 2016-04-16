7 Reasons why you should have an interior courtyard right now!

Interior courtyards provide a sanctuary for relaxation, and are beautiful as well as functional. This ancient style of architecture is gaining popularity once again as people have begun to recognize it as a an environmentally friendly design.

Interior courtyards have a nostalgic feeling about them that brings you back to the simple luxuries of times gone by. Having a piece of the sky and share of the rain inside your home was a luxury, indeed. It creates the perfect haven to get away from it all, and relax peacefully in the comfort of your home. An interior courtyard is an enchanting combination of openness as well as privacy.

Join us in browsing through this idea guide to discover seven reasons why you should have an interior courtyard right now! We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this idea guide.