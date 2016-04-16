7 Reasons why you should have an interior courtyard right now!

Interior courtyards provide a sanctuary for relaxation, and are beautiful as well as functional. This ancient style of architecture is gaining popularity once again as people have begun to recognize it as a an environmentally friendly design.
Interior courtyards have a nostalgic feeling about them that brings you back to the simple luxuries of times gone by. Having a piece of the sky and share of the rain inside your home was a luxury, indeed. It creates the perfect haven to get away from it all, and relax peacefully in the comfort of your home. An interior courtyard is an enchanting combination of openness as well as privacy.
Join us in browsing through this idea guide to discover seven reasons why you should have an interior courtyard right now! We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this idea guide.
Interior courtyards provide the perfect place for a low-maintenance indoor garden since they allow sunshine, rain, and fresh air into the home. In urban areas where space is limited, and many homes don't have land around them for a garden, the interior courtyard is the best solution. An indoor garden will also improve the quality of air in your home and create a zen place where you can rest your eyes on some greenery.
One of the great things about having an interior courtyard is all the natural light that it provides. The absence of a roof over the interior courtyard allows plenty of natural light into the house, making it feel more spacious and also saving on energy costs. The abundance of natural light also makes it possible for plants to grow, hence making the interior courtyard an ideal place for an indoor garden.
The beautiful interior courtyard pictured here is designed by Sanskriti Architects based in Kochi, Kerala, India.
A comfortable home is not only about comfy furniture and a cozy setting, it is also about having good air quality. Interior courtyards can improve the quality of air in your house by providing good ventilation and air flow. Basically, there are two popular types of interior courtyards — one that is located in the middle of the house and another by the side of the house. Either way, it provides an open space for plenty of fresh air to get into the house.
An interior courtyard is an excellent way to separate spaces. For example, the living room can be separated from the kitchen, and so on. This way, the house actually seems larger and more spacious as rooms are divided. Separating spaces also allows more privacy for a space and the people living in it. For example, if somebody wants to watch TV, and somebody else just wants to relax in silence, this is more easily done when spaces are separated.
A long time ago, interior courtyards were an integral part of a typical Indian house. The traditional design would include a stone structure with a holy basil plant in the middle of the courtyard and mural paintings on the side walls. In a way, the interior courtyard was a sacred place where daily prayers and puja take place. This made the interior courtyard a distinct place in the home.
Interior courtyards also connect spaces. They connect the indoors with the outdoors in an almost seamless fashion, bringing harmony to the home and creating a peaceful relaxing area. Basically, interior courtyards give you the feel of the outdoors in the comfort of home.
Browse through interior courtyard designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Our modern lives in cities often deprive us from contact with nature. We spend most of our day in an air-conditioned building, and return home too tired to go anywhere else. This is one of the reasons why you should have an interior courtyard right now! Interior courtyards provide us with a very much needed contact with nature.
With some thoughtful landscaping, interior courtyards can seem like a sanctuary—a private patch of sky and greenery that reinforces our connection with nature. For easy maintenance, consider a dry landscaping with pebbles and stones such as the Japanese style interior courtyard pictured here.
Last but not least, interior courtyards provide a recreational space to indulge in hobbies such as playing music or painting. It's also a great space for yoga and meditation as it has plenty of natural light and good air flow. An interior courtyard is an oasis of calm that is ideal for many recreational activities.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at 6 surprising things that you always forget to clean in the kitchen.