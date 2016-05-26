Your browser is out-of-date.

6 beautiful floor designs for your home!

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
INDEPENDANT HOUSE DESIGNED IN A MINIMALISTIC ORNAMENTAL STYLE,INDEPENDENT HOUSE AT HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Classic style living room MDF White
Are you tired of boring old flooring made of vitrified tiles? Does your home blend in with your neighbour's because of it's dull flooring? Do you want to give it a makeover, but don't know what other durable options are available? Well look no more. Here are 6 flooring options that will definitely make the floor of your home stand out, and stand the test of time. Also you don't have to be loud and garish to garner attention, these 6 beautiful options are stunning yet subtle.

Natural stone flooring

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Classic style living room MDF White Furniture,Building,Hall,House,Interior design,Couch,Table,Wood,Flooring,Door
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Natural stone like marble or granite is a durable option for flooring. Stone flooring takes one back to olden days. They are easy to maintain, don't need any varnish or polish to protect them from stains, and keep the house cooler too! All you need to do is mop it once in a while and your stone flooring will look pretty and squeaky clean. You can choose stone's of various gradations within the same colour palette, or go with stones of the exact same colour for a more homogenous feel.

Real Wood

Parquet de madera, Timberplan Timberplan Tropical style walls & floors
Timberplan

Timberplan
Timberplan
Timberplan

The best option for a beautiful floor is wood. Real wood, be it polished and varnished, or left with a smoothened but unvarnished rustic finish like in this room here, looks both exquisite and lasts a very long time. Hardwood flooring, be it strips of wood like here, or an entire wooden block for a room, will lend your home a rustic feel and bring both you and your home closer to nature. If you can afford it, or if you are planning to change the flooring of just one or two rooms, opt for real wood over cheaper wood like options.

Laminate wood

Casa O-M, Jeost Arquitectura Jeost Arquitectura Rustic style walls & floors
Jeost Arquitectura

Jeost Arquitectura
Jeost Arquitectura
Jeost Arquitectura

If you can't afford real wood, particularly if you are planning to change the flooring of your entire home, laminate wood is another great option. Laminate wood looks like real wood, but is much cheaper. It is a sturdy option that is made of many layers fused together with a lamination process of heat and pressure. The top layer of laminate wood has a varnish that protects it from wear and tear. Then there is a layer that is made to look like wood, and these days this layer looks very much like real wood. While it's inner core layers are made from a high-density fiber board that makes it very durable.

Rustic tiles

homify Mediterranean style walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiles are still the cheapest option for flooring. So if you want to give your floors a makeover without burning a hole in your pocket, you can ditch those boring monochromatic vitrified tiles and opt for colourful rustic tiles. Be it mismatched colourful ceramic tiles like the one's in this room, or more conventional geometrically patterned Mediterranean tiles, you can choose tiles of various colours, patterns and shapes to brighten up your home.

Faux marble

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Murali architects Murali architects Modern walls & floors Building,Lighting,Wood,Art,Flooring,Floor,Font,Ceiling,Space,Hall
Murali architects

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Murali architects
Murali architects
Murali architects

Marble flooring looks just divine! But marble is too heavy on the pocket. So if you want the classy look of marble, but don't want to blow a hole in your pocket, opt for faux marble. Faux marbeling is a painting technique wherein any surface like wood or stone is painted to make it look like polished marble. There is also cultured marble, which is a mix of resin and ground marble and is much cheaper than real marble. Faux marble may not be as cool or strong as real marble, but it will make your home look equally stunning!

Bricks

Patio Mexicano., arQing arQing Rustic style garden
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

Finally, if you love simple living, or want to incorporate a bit of country vibe into your home, try brick flooring. Brick flooring is not easy to maintain. Wiping it makes it damp and it takes a long time to dry, it also chips away easily. But it is perfect for an outdoor patio or verandah like here, where you can let some grass grow in between the bricks to make your flooring look even more earthy. If you love all things rustic, and are looking to incorporate some Italian Country style in your home, here are 6 tips that will help you do so.

Do you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


