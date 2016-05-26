6 beautiful floor designs for your home!

Finally, if you love simple living, or want to incorporate a bit of country vibe into your home, try brick flooring. Brick flooring is not easy to maintain. Wiping it makes it damp and it takes a long time to dry, it also chips away easily. But it is perfect for an outdoor patio or verandah like here, where you can let some grass grow in between the bricks to make your flooring look even more earthy. If you love all things rustic, and are looking to incorporate some Italian Country style in your home, here are 6 tips that will help you do so.