6 simple solutions to aesthetically conceal an internet router at home

Can you imagine life without internet? No, surely not! It is the technological power that aids you in learning, getting your work done, connects you to friends, offers entertainment and so much more. And most of us have an internet router installed at home for Wi-Fi connectivity. But the router and modem are not really visually appealing, as far as home décor goes. They may rather appear to be an intrusion or unwanted distraction, especially when you have guests over.

But if they can be put away in a corner or concealed cleverly from public view, then your problem is solved right? You will just need to make sure that the Wi-Fi signals can be received throughout the entire space. But if you have to place the router in a prominent location of your house like the living room for better reception of Wi-Fi signals, the ambiance of the entire room or a certain section may be affected. Internet router can be an ugly eye sore, and you surely need clever ideas to hide it. Thankfully, there are quite a few fun and smart hacks to hide eye sores like these in no time. Here are 6 savvy solutions for aesthetically concealing an internet router at home, and they will take less than a minute to implement!