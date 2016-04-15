6 simple solutions to aesthetically conceal an internet router at home

Can you imagine life without internet? No, surely not! It is the technological power that aids you in learning, getting your work done, connects you to friends, offers entertainment and so much more. And most of us have an internet router installed at home for Wi-Fi connectivity. But the router and modem are not really visually appealing, as far as home décor goes. They may rather appear to be an intrusion or unwanted distraction, especially when you have guests over.
But if they can be put away in a corner or concealed cleverly from public view, then your problem is solved right? You will just need to make sure that the Wi-Fi signals can be received throughout the entire space. But if you have to place the router in a prominent location of your house like the living room for better reception of Wi-Fi signals, the ambiance of the entire room or a certain section may be affected. Internet router can be an ugly eye sore, and you surely need clever ideas to hide it. Thankfully, there are quite a few fun and smart hacks to hide eye sores like these in no time. Here are 6 savvy solutions for aesthetically concealing an internet router at home, and they will take less than a minute to implement!
You have a beautiful television which is the centre of attraction in the living space? Why not use it to hide the internet router? Place it at a suitable height behind the television so that, it doesn’t show when guests come in and lounge around. This tip doesn’t require any additional effort to hide the router; the television is enough to do the needful. In case there is a power stabiliser positioned behind your couch, you can place the router on top of it too. Just place a beautiful artwork in front of it, and you are good to go!
A fancy box or a picture box can be an interesting piece of art, and a clever disguise for the ugly router and modem. Only you will know that the picture box contains the router and modem, but for others it is a lovely picture box. You can also transform a simple wooden or cardboard box with a beautiful design or colours for hiding the router. Make sure you cut out the areas on the backside of the box, to make way for the wires. You can also experiment and have a lot of fun with the picture box design by decorating it with the picture of your loved ones. Pictures can be put up as photo collage or with vintage photo effects.
Another very clever and super easy way to hide the router is under the cover of an old book. Choose an old book with a thick and hard cover, or just pick up a vintage book. Remove all the pages of the book and place the router between the covers, with the connecting centre bridge visible outwards. This will hide the router completely and give you extra points for the clever idea. You can experiment in so many ways to make the book cover appear beautiful if it is not. Just make sure that the book cover is around the same height and depth as your router.
Your workstation shelf may be filled with a lot of decorative items or useful tools to help you. There can be picture frames, books, DVD or any just about anything else. So why not place the router behind these objects on your shelf, and let it remain hidden from the eyes of visitors. Ensure that it is close enough to your computer, so that you benefit from a better internet access. In case the shelves of your workstation are of the closed kind, you can conceal the router easily inside them without having to place it behind other objects.
Indoor plants are not only a great addition to any space for air purification, but they can also reduce the effects of technology radiation. You can choose plants like bamboo which are very auspicious, pleasing and very effective at energizing the indoor air. You can also opt for indoor plants with beautiful blooms to enhance the beauty of the space and hide the router as well. This idea also ensures that despite being hidden, the router can powerfully transmit the required signals without any interference in its transmission function. This is a very simple yet super useful idea for hiding internet routers. Check out these beautiful and quirky black and white enamel pots, which not only support the indoor plants but also add visual interest to a room. They are from Rigby & Mac, supplier of furniture and accessories from London.
A false ceiling is not only a beautiful addition to your home but very useful to for installing many electrical fittings, concealing internal wirings and accommodating centralized AC systems. So it can also be used conveniently to hide the internet router. The height would also facilitate better signal reception for the router. So when a guest stops to admire your gorgeous ceiling, he would have no idea as to what it hides!
We hope that you will be able to make the most of the ideas mentioned above to keep your router away from the line of vision. It is advisable that you consult an architect or builder or electrician, for hiding your router in the false ceiling, if you are not very sure of getting it done yourself. The other ideas can easily be managed by you. If you are still looking for more inspiration, here is another ideabook for you - How to plan a place for kitchen furniture and appliances.