An Exotic Chennai Home with a Luxurious Aura

Simple living and high thinking is an attitude that can guide you towards a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle. And this very principle seems to have dominated the design scheme followed by Ansari and Associates, architects from Chennai, for the luxurious yet simple Minimal Melange House.
Situated in the Chettinad region of South Tamil Nadu, the abode has a contemporary yet traditional appeal. The interiors are spacious, simply adorned and elements like wood, glass and stone have come together to create an aesthetic magic that you will surely love! The presence of open spaces like a terrace and a courtyard, has established a subtle harmony between the indoors and outdoors. Take the tour to learn more about this home.
Set on a quiet street with trees and greenery surrounding it protectively, this residence exudes an attractive look thanks to its play of levels. The balcony on top becomes an alcove for the floor below, which enjoys plenty of golden lighting to greet the visitor. The architecture is uncomplicated and modern, yet inviting.
The first thing that draws the eye when you enter the home and walk into its living room is, the amazing play of two tones of tiles: brown and white. Then, you notice the awe inspiring height which is left unhindered up to the ceiling. The reason these things have your undivided attention is simple. The living room has been kept bereft of any unnecessary lavish touches, as it accommodates simple couches upholstered in earthy shades and stripes. The stairway with wood and glass balustrades lends a hint of class too.
The solid wooden dining table with its colonial style chairs holds court in the dining room. The simple theme continues into this space as well with a well lit alcove and glass doors. The clock on one wall sits pretty in its solid circular frame, while the classic cottage style lighting above the table adds a charming touch.
The beautiful glass staircase takes you to the top floor, which has a slightly whimsical feel thanks to the swing – an unusual touch in this otherwise serious looking space. A lattice-like geometrically inspired screen stands to a side, adding to the touch of whimsy as a beige couch sits against one wall, waiting for you to relax. Solid wooden doors with inlay work stand next to the screen. As you walk down the corridor, you will find a niche at the end with a modern art sculpture standing tall in this cream and brown space.
A view of tall coconut trees and a gentle breeze caressing the colourful pillars with beams zigzagging overhead make for an airy terrace. The earthy feel comes from the terracotta tiles that line this expansive space. Solid wooden doors catch the eye with their ethnic glory. A strong South Indian touch comes through in this space.
Large glass doors lead you from the dining room into the lush green environs of the backyard. Stepping stones with razor sharp symmetry have been set to line the pathways here, as the narrow space makes for a sit-out of sorts. Here you can enjoy a cup of evening tea or breathe in the fresh morning air.
This home unites the modern and the ethnic in a clean and simple palette, as it allows the architectural elements some much needed breathing space. Stone, wood and glass come together to form the solid backdrop against which simple touches in décor make and leave a mark. The play of lighting also highlights the various corners and adds a touch of luxury to the different areas of the home.