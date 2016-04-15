An Exotic Chennai Home with a Luxurious Aura

Simple living and high thinking is an attitude that can guide you towards a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle. And this very principle seems to have dominated the design scheme followed by Ansari and Associates, architects from Chennai, for the luxurious yet simple Minimal Melange House.

Situated in the Chettinad region of South Tamil Nadu, the abode has a contemporary yet traditional appeal. The interiors are spacious, simply adorned and elements like wood, glass and stone have come together to create an aesthetic magic that you will surely love! The presence of open spaces like a terrace and a courtyard, has established a subtle harmony between the indoors and outdoors. Take the tour to learn more about this home.