An Indian home of Geometry, Symmetry and Oodles of Luxury

The bathroom is all about granite and white marble as it entertains pretty white fixtures and a mirror set in chic wooden slats. A play of square tiles on one side provides artistic relief along with the artwork hanging above the WC unit. The panels and beams on the ceiling are lit up to illuminate this space cosily.

A hint of the modern and a dollop of all things sophisticated is how this home can best be described. Myriad shapes and patterns come into play to offer a linear quality to the residence, even as it maintains its elegant and comfortable bearings. The home also flaunts a unique play of light and art, which makes it all the more designer in its approach. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A simple home that steals your heart.