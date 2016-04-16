An Indian home of Geometry, Symmetry and Oodles of Luxury

Aptly named the House of box, this residence sets the stage for some linear drama where geometry plays the starring role. The designer team at Ansari and Associates in Chennai have truly made history with this amazing structure, as well as the décor within. Out of the box architectural thinking marks every inch of this space, and enhances the aesthetics of its various nooks and corners. The result is a stunning designer retreat, which is bright, airy, spacious and a sensual delight. Brilliant lighting and combination of interesting textures paint the picture of understated opulence. Take the tour to see more!
Shapes and patterns come together in this geometrically inspired bedroom, as it takes a leaf from the basic design theme running through the home. Warm colours like gold and mustard bring in the much needed comfort factor in this room, while a solid bed in wood sits regally accompanied by cool blue floor lighting. The play of wall accents as well as the shapes of the shelves set on them, present a unique designer quality when they come together.
The “boxes” that make up the façade add an interesting touch to the home. The various levels of the house have been balanced and arranged in a unique manner, thanks to these shapes. Also, one of the levels juts out slightly, letting the floor on top use the space as a terrace above. The overall look is one of stylish symmetry. The simple gates and the greenery surrounding the property, contribute to a neat look. The approach and porch is a simple concrete ramp that invites you in.
The living room is an opulent and artistic wonder set in pale shades with gold highlighting its various corners. The cream coloured space features a zigzagging expansive staircase running along one side, while a zany art installation and its wonderful play of lighting smiles down from the ceiling above. Luxury and linear quality meet in this room for a superb statement in design and sophistication.
The dining room is a statement in modern design. Here too, geometric shapes line the ceiling with a backlit panel that casts a glow over the whole area. A wide doorway spans an entire wall with its glass doors and solid frame, while a wall on the other side houses the side board and service area. The glass table in the centre is a serious looking affair, with black leather chairs sitting around it on their moulded chrome legs. This brown and white room has an elegant appeal that is also very well grounded, and can be used for both casual dining and formal sit down meals.
The kitchen mirrors the dining area with an aura of modern design, yet it also plays up on the warmth factor with its tones that line the otherwise pristine space. The grey, beige and black accents will make you feel like you have entered an industrial kitchen with a homely touch. The cool white floor reflects the home’s geometric theme.
The bathroom is all about granite and white marble as it entertains pretty white fixtures and a mirror set in chic wooden slats. A play of square tiles on one side provides artistic relief along with the artwork hanging above the WC unit. The panels and beams on the ceiling are lit up to illuminate this space cosily.
A hint of the modern and a dollop of all things sophisticated is how this home can best be described. Myriad shapes and patterns come into play to offer a linear quality to the residence, even as it maintains its elegant and comfortable bearings. The home also flaunts a unique play of light and art, which makes it all the more designer in its approach. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A simple home that steals your heart.