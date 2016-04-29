So Easy to change your garden into an amazing home bar!

A garden shed is all you need to get started. An outdoor house bar has a charm of its own and what better than one that is neatly tucked away in your well kept garden! Start with getting the shed cleared up and cleaned up. Make sure you get any repair work done if needed and get your shed to be ship shape before setting out with the bar setup. A few plants and outdoor lights can be installed to make your garden house even more inviting.

These interesting ideas on outdoor lighting may come in handy for you to light up the pathway to your home bar.