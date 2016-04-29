So Easy to change your garden into an amazing home bar!

Do you have a garden shed that is lying unused? Have you been craving to set up a home bar for a while now to entertain guests and enjoying drinks outdoors? How about creating an awesome home bar in the garden and serve both purposes? You can create your own personal watering hole to let your hair loose and have a drink or two with friends. A garden shed will make an amazing space to unwind and you will easily become the most popular host among your social circles with a perfect home bar and garden all set to host ge-togethers.
A garden shed is all you need to get started. An outdoor house bar has a charm of its own and what better than one that is neatly tucked away in your well kept garden! Start with getting the shed cleared up and cleaned up. Make sure you get any repair work done if needed and get your shed to be ship shape before setting out with the bar setup. A few plants and outdoor lights can be installed to make your garden house even more inviting.
With the basic structure sorted, the next step is to actually build the bar from scratch. Visualize a plan, work out the budget and then set out on collecting all that you think you need for your dream bar. Decide on the furniture, lighting, glassware, shelves, entertainment options and every little thing. Once you have a plan and have all the raw material needed you can get started.
Bar stools are the perfect accessories to spice up your bar. Along with being functional seating spaces, bar stools add a touch of style and elegance to any home bar. You can select from several thousand options available in the market. Make sure your bar stools are comfortable to sit on, along with making a style statement. After all you would not want to get squirmy while enjoying your favorite glass of malt!
Lights are the perfect mood setters. Invest in some good looking, good quality lights for your home bar. You can create a dazzling effect in your home bar with some beautiful pendant lamps suspended right over your bar table. LED lights can be used around your bar for a snazzy modern look. A perfectly illuminated bar will add a sparkle to your drink and set just the right mood for any party or get together you throw at your home bar.
The heart and soul of your home bar are your collection of glasses and other bar equipment. Collect and display a variety of glassware—including tall glasses, shot glasses, wine glasses and stylish glassware for holding ice, soda etc. You may also want to stock up on cocktail shakers, stirrers and beer mugs. Remember that your home bar is going to be your biggest style statement at home. Do not hesitate to spend a little more time to get the best equipment, glasses and accessories stocked up.
Without doubt your liquor collection will be the center of attraction in your bar. Every home bar owner takes pride in showing off his/ her liquor collection. A good set of display shelves behind the bar counter will be ideal to stack up your bottles, glasses and accessories. Glass shelves with good lighting will add some zing to your classy bar.
Decorate your bar to suit your style and taste. It will add to the overall appeal and make you and your friends want to come back for more. Everything from your home bar's furniture to lighting to glassware can be done up tastefully to make your bar stand a cut above the rest. You can have a nice retro theme too with a blackboard to write about the cocktails on the house, along with details on what is available to munch on along with your drink. All of this only adds to the overall experience that you would like to create for your guests and yourself.
Having a bar in the garden is a unique idea in itself. You can jazz up the idea a bit by giving your home bar a quirky name. You can also set up sign boards along your garden pointing to your garden shed that houses your home bar. A little thought and creative approach goes a long way in creating a lasting impression on the minds of your guests.
A good host is one who creates a perfect wine and dine experience. These small little ideas will only go on to make you a better host. Your home bar will surely be a big hit if you incorporate some or all of our ideas above.