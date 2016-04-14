6 Suprising things you always forget to clean in the kitchen!

When it comes to high traffic areas, the kitchen is probably at the top of the list. One space that sees a lot of action is the sink area. There is usually the trash can under the sink or near it, there can also be a water filtering system in that space and naturally, the good old tap and handles. All of these items should be cleaned out regurlarly. It might seem like an unsuspected high bacteria area because the soap used to clean the dishes is always there. However, it is usually the sink that is filled with soapy water, not the handles.

The same concept of crossed contamination explained earlier, is applied to the handles of the sink. In a kitchen, the water tap is constantly used by all and for every type of purpose so no every hands have been cleaned before touching the handles. Wiping the tap and handles with an antibacterial solution often will prevent any bacteria from proliferating. Cleaning that location is also good for keeping the flu and other viruses at bay since they usually linger in high traffic areas such as the kitchen sink.