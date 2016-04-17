Want to convert an old farm into a new country house? Find out how!

Who doesn’t love some fresh country air after spending long, tiring days in the city? After being exposed to the din and bustle of urban livelihood, we all yearn to stop and smell the flowers! And a country house can then prove to be the ideal getaway with the promise of unhindered leisure, serenity and sheer happiness. And if you are the lucky owner of an old barn or just recently acquired one, then you will be happy to know that it can easily be transformed into a cosy, inviting country house.

Renovating an old house and making it swanky and modern, involves a lot of work, time and money. Depending on the budget set aside for renovation, hire a good contractor in the area the farm is located. With strategic thinking regarding style, design, materials and time, renovation is possible without cutting corners. Also, there are several tricks that you can use while renovating an old house to save some money.

Increase utility value of the farm and not the size. Bring in natural light with existing windows and recycle to save costs. Donate unwanted stuff and demolish unwanted and unused sheds or buildings. Work towards long term costs and learn about the contractor’s sources. Get a good architect or engineer and make major decisions beforehand. Read on to give shape to your country house.