How you can handle easy furniture fixes yourself!

Most furniture is easy to fix unless they are totally broken and irreplaceable. Items like wobbly chairs or table legs, or handles of couches and armoires can be fixed with the right tools. Furniture can be fixed if the piece is intact and constructed with solid wood, and has only cosmetic blemishes. So it is always important to keep all small and loose parts, fasteners, etc in a bag stashed away for those occasions when you need them for repairs. This way, the right tools will also be available whenever needed.

There are some simple furniture fixes that you can do by yourself if the need arises. For instance, for filling extra holes that were made during drilling, mix sawdust along with wood glue and make a thick paste. Fill the hole with this mixture and scrape it flush. When it gets dry, use sand and completely level it.

When driving tiny brads into a shelf, the nail often misses and the wood gets hit. During such times, poke the nail through a piece of duct tape and hit the nail far enough to hold the nail steady, after which the tape can be removed and the nail can be driven in easily. Read on to familiarise yourself with many more tips and tricks that may come in handy now and then.