6 Simple Steps to the Perfect Home Swimming pool

The three most popular type of inground pools are concrete, vinyl-lined, and fiberglass. Not as popular are steel and aluminum walled pools. The great thing about concrete pools is that they can be formed to almost any size or shape. Although it takes much longer to install a concrete pool compared to any other kind, it's considered the most durable type of pool.

Vinyl pools are usually rectangular, but L-shaped and freeform liners are also available. Keep in mind that sharp objects, pets, and pool toys may damage vinyl liners, and they can be expensive to repair. So it's best to choose a vinyl liner that's at least about one inch thick.

Fiberglass pools are factory-molded into one giant bowl-shaped piece, and is installed into the excavated hole by a crane. This makes the installation process of fiberglass pools much faster than other types. Although fiberglass pools come in fewer sizes and shapes than concrete or vinyl pools, they tend to use fewer chemicals and harbor less algae as they are nonporous.

If you're still not sure which type of pool to pick, consult your local pool contractors and ask them which type of pool is best for your area as it often has to do with the local climate and soil conditions.