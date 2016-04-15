6 Simple Steps to the Perfect Home Swimming pool

If you've got that swimming pool dream floating around in your head for a long time, it's about time to look at it realistically now. The fact of the matter is that there's nothing quite like having a swimming pool at home. However, planning your dream pool is not as easy as dreaming it up. Firstly, you need to be informed of your options and obligations when it comes to inground pools. You can find all the basic information you need to know about inground pools right here. This idea guide will help you how to pick the right type of pool and the site for the pool as well. We will also discuss various circulation systems, and budget planning for the pool.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas for building your own inground pool through this idea guide. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?
The three most popular type of inground pools are concrete, vinyl-lined, and fiberglass. Not as popular are steel and aluminum walled pools. The great thing about concrete pools is that they can be formed to almost any size or shape. Although it takes much longer to install a concrete pool compared to any other kind, it's considered the most durable type of pool.
Vinyl pools are usually rectangular, but L-shaped and freeform liners are also available. Keep in mind that sharp objects, pets, and pool toys may damage vinyl liners, and they can be expensive to repair. So it's best to choose a vinyl liner that's at least about one inch thick.
Fiberglass pools are factory-molded into one giant bowl-shaped piece, and is installed into the excavated hole by a crane. This makes the installation process of fiberglass pools much faster than other types. Although fiberglass pools come in fewer sizes and shapes than concrete or vinyl pools, they tend to use fewer chemicals and harbor less algae as they are nonporous.
If you're still not sure which type of pool to pick, consult your local pool contractors and ask them which type of pool is best for your area as it often has to do with the local climate and soil conditions.
The cost of inground pools varies widely depending on where you live, the type of pool, soil condition, circulation system, accessories and, of course, the size and shape of the pool. Even the time of the year can have an impact on the price—it can be cheaper to get a pool installed during low season or when business is slow. Generally, concrete pools are the most expensive, followed closely by vinyl-lined pools, and then fiberglass. However, a high-end fiberglass pool could cost more than a simple concrete pool.
Find out what the zoning and building regulations are for installing inground swimming pools. You will need to apply for a building permit and receive approval before any work can begin. Building and zoning rules differ from region to region, but normally it requires that you meet certain setback distances from the pool to property lines, septic tanks, wells, sewer lines, wetlands and the like.
Now you need to find a proper site or space for the pool. Firstly, make sure the site is not under trees or anywhere too windy so that you don't get leaves constantly dropping into the pool and don't get too cold when you're in the pool. Build in a high-lying area to prevent the pool from flooding with mud and debris during periods of heavy rain. Areas with a high water table should also be avoided as rising groundwater will flood the deep end of the excavated hole. Most importantly, the pool shouldn't be located beneath overhead telephone or electrical wires, or directly over buried sewer lines, septic systems or electrical cables.
A pool's circulation system keeps the water clean and crystal clear by using filtration and sanitization. There are three types of filters commonly used: sand, cartridge and diatomaceous earth (DE).
The oldest and most common method of pool-water filtration are sand filters, which work by using a special filter sand to trap dirt and debris. Cartridge filters use large cylindrical cartridges to screen out dirt, and are much easier to maintain and clean compared to sand filters. Diatomaceous earth is a porous powder that cleans somewhat like a sponge. DE filters can strain out dirt, dust, algae and even some forms of bacteria.
Keep in mind that an inground pool is often about twice the cost of the pool itself. The price of the pool doesn't include outdoor lighting, landscaping, pathways, decks, fencing, patios, privacy screens, outdoor sound system, water test kits, shade structure, and patio furniture; all of which you will need to enhance your pool experience.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.