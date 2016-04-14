Sophistication finds its true expression in subtle tones

This is a modern home filled with the tranquil goodness of a soothing colour palette, highlighted by classic contours and a leaning towards soft and subtle designs. It was thoughtfully rendered by Plano A Studio, architects from Juiz de Fora, Brazil. This stylish, contemporary home celebrates comfortable living with modish luxury oozing from every nook and corner. You will come across the lavish use of grey and light wooden tones which complement the use of modern decorative items in this abode. Interesting lighting and pops of greenery infuses the house with a much needed freshness. So take the tour to find out more!
A play of wood and glossy surfaces makes this entryway the highlight of the home. The dazzling art installation like chandelier, modern in its bearings yet classical in its appeal, hangs overhead to welcome visitors as it casts a calming glow over this foyer. The arched door with its black frame is a fitting contrast for the lightly polished wood that lines the wall. Mirror and glass come together with the marble flooring to create an elegantly vibrant space, even as greenery comes in to add an element of natural bounty.
This sophisticated living room comes alive, thanks to a union of vibrant textures that are at once subtle and also designer in their quality. The purple and green cushions on the self-patterned white upholstered couch, add a touch of quirky fun, as the wooden and textured walls enclose the space in a designer aura. The ornate frames in black sit on a grey panel that makes a statement against the light-hued wooden wall. A grey rug completes the look and grounds the scheme of things here.
The dining room makes a sweeping statement that spells grandeur. The elegant space has a larger than life filigree-like screen that subtly separates the kitchen and dining area. The white upholstered chairs coexist with a sleek dining table to cater to meals fit for a king. The marble floor and the elegant chandelier atop, make for a stunning overall look.
The designer kitchen is a unique space because it has a patent homely touch thanks to the play of various wood polishes that rub shoulders with the chrome and glossy surfaces. The open kitchen also has a breakfast nook with chic bar stools to complete this area. Black and chrome come together to form an unusually successful marriage of sorts with wood and stone. The clock on the left corner of the wall above the cook top, adds a kitschy old school charm to the whole space.
This bedroom is a visual delight with its grey and white scheme. There are numerous points of interest too. The paisley patterned wall paper is the perfect backdrop for a trio of leaves artwork set above the wooden headboard. The window offers a stunning view of the outdoors, and is accompanied by a sleek workstation for those moments of creativity! A fancy geometrically inspired ceiling light along with cosy bedside lamps infuse the room with a relaxing brightness.
The nursery is a treat for the senses with its imaginative colour play, and the use of various shapes and surfaces for a child’s sense of wonder to thrive on. Orange, turquoise, blue, green and many other hues have come together to create a play area which is snug, entertaining and well-equipped with storage facilities. The jigsaw puzzle floor mat and the quirky pendant lights steal the show!
This home is a master piece in modern design, with a strong classical touch and a comfortable vibe that runs throughout the space. The design qualities come alive in the quirky touches and the subtle drama of shapes and hues.