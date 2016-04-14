Sophistication finds its true expression in subtle tones

The nursery is a treat for the senses with its imaginative colour play, and the use of various shapes and surfaces for a child’s sense of wonder to thrive on. Orange, turquoise, blue, green and many other hues have come together to create a play area which is snug, entertaining and well-equipped with storage facilities. The jigsaw puzzle floor mat and the quirky pendant lights steal the show!

This home is a master piece in modern design, with a strong classical touch and a comfortable vibe that runs throughout the space. The design qualities come alive in the quirky touches and the subtle drama of shapes and hues. Go through another home tour for more ideas - A modern and inspiring home from the future.