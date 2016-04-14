Save your precious time and money with coat hooks!

Once you are done with choosing the style, you also need to pay attention to the material. Choose pretty wooden or iron ones for the kitchen and hallways as these are areas that require more formal looking fixtures. Feel free to choose plastic ones for the bathroom and kid’s rooms as well as the bedroom, as these areas are relatively fuss free, laidback and need a more lightweight look. Glass coat hooks would also look pretty and luxurious in the bedroom.

Touches like coat hooks do not need to be all work and no play – pretty patterns and stylish pieces can actually add to the visual appeal of a space, even as you save on time and money on organisational needs. It is less complicated than installing shelves – and makes more sense for the pocket as well. So use this option today for a more organised feel in your home. Here is another ideabook to inspire you - 10 clever home storage ideas for a small apartment.