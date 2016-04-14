Save your precious time and money with coat hooks!

Every morning, before rushing to work, does it seem that you simply cannot find anything that you are looking for? Do wardrobes get turned upside down as piles of clothing get raided? And come evening, when you get home, tired and shaken by your everyday antics, your mind spins over the mess you had created before leaving the house! We know how you must feel. After all, we all go through organization woes at some time or the other. But two words can save the day: coat hooks! That’s right, banish chaos, and save precious time and money with these worthy storage allies. Coat hooks can actually come in handy not just to help you get more organised and systematic, but you will also end up saving a penny or two. Read on to know more!
Don’t reserve the use of coat hooks for hallways or entryways only. They can also be used in other parts of the home to organise things. Think out of the box, and use coat hooks for easy access and reach anywhere you feel it is required. Start using them in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, kid’s room, kitchen, and even in the attic or basement. These can work wonders in keeping things off the floor, and can ensure that you have your peace of mind intact when you leave the home in the morning, and when you return at night!
Give your kitchen a new best friend in the form of coat hooks. The kitchen is, without a doubt, the busiest and most hard working area of the home. Not only do you cook, eat and entertain here, but you also gather here to help kids with homework, catch up on each other’s lives, and basically plan things on the kitchen island. So, ensure that this space gives you maximum utility by organising your supplies and items on hooks. Suspend a row of hooks to hold your rags and dish towels, and another column of hooks for utensils that you use to cook practically every meal. A smaller set of hooks can come directly over your cooking range and stove to hold your spoons and spatulas as well.
Thought coat hooks were only for the kitchen or the hallways? Think again! They can make your life easier in the bathroom as well. A row of strategically placed coat hooks can actually become a hold all of sorts, where you can reach out and grab items like towels, bath sponges and loofahs as well as foot scrubbers and other items. Also, a row of hooks behind the door can hold your nightwear and nightgown and become a convenient place to hang up clothing. Hooks next to the sink or mirror can also hold various essentials that can be reached easily.
Did you think coat hooks are all about utility and storage? Well, think again! Pretty coat hooks can also be of good decorative purpose in areas like the bedroom. Place them in a cool zigzag pattern, or get a neat row of hooks on a wall – and voila, you have a décor statement in no time at all! In the bedroom, they can help you to hang up decorative items on the walls or the clothes you wear at home. You can use hooks to also hang half clean clothes which can be worn for a home cleaning session, before they are thrown into the washer.
We are sure you would not have thought of this one! You can use coat hooks in the living room to hang up your collections or even seasonal decorations. Birthday, Christmas and Easter bunting are fun – but they can be a pain to hold up and stick on the walls. Plus, the added pain of removing or repainting over cello tape marks is something that no one really looks forward to. So why bother sticking, when you can hang? Use coat hooks to hang bunting as well as your photo collections or even your collection of musical instruments as shown above. Use thin cable or wires to go from one hook another. Now, let some twine or cable hang down – attach your frames and pictures to these suspended lines for some no fuss, no drill, and no nails art arrangement.
This one is applicable to various areas of the home like the children’s room, the nursery, the den, the study or even the toilet. Use coat hooks to suspend linen bags that can hang and hold bathroom slippers, books, magazines or even your phone and laundry while you are busy. Choose pretty linen bags with pouches and compartments to hold your entertainment essentials. Hang them in a corner of the den to hold your remotes as well.
Now this is an important question, especially considering the variety of coat hooks that one can find in the market today: which style? Antique, modern, industrial, minimalist – it all depends on your taste and the style of your home. Choose the right ones depending on their finish and flair. But you can also mix and match different chic hooks for an eclectic look, or to add an interesting touch to an otherwise serious looking room. These smart and sturdy plastic coat hooks are by Acathrodesign, supplier of furniture and accessories from Chichester.
Once you are done with choosing the style, you also need to pay attention to the material. Choose pretty wooden or iron ones for the kitchen and hallways as these are areas that require more formal looking fixtures. Feel free to choose plastic ones for the bathroom and kid’s rooms as well as the bedroom, as these areas are relatively fuss free, laidback and need a more lightweight look. Glass coat hooks would also look pretty and luxurious in the bedroom.
Touches like coat hooks do not need to be all work and no play – pretty patterns and stylish pieces can actually add to the visual appeal of a space, even as you save on time and money on organisational needs. It is less complicated than installing shelves – and makes more sense for the pocket as well. So use this option today for a more organised feel in your home. Here is another ideabook to inspire you - 10 clever home storage ideas for a small apartment.