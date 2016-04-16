8 Fantastic ways to light up a shaded garden

A shaded corner, a hidden delight, and a piece of heaven that is all yours to enjoy—this is the joy of having a shaded garden where you can retreat and rejuvenate. A shaded garden can be a small area of your actual garden with a Zen like calm, and myriad design elements to do up the space. Or it can be a nook on your terrace that you have converted into your private piece of heaven. A shaded space like this can also end up looking slightly dark, especially on a gloomy monsoon day, or after dusk. So how can you bring brightness to your shaded garden? Read on to find out the best ways to “enlighten” a shaded garden!
There is nothing brighter than a sparkling green plant that adds to the lushness of a space. Now imagine an entire space done up with these plants and a grassy touch for a lawn as well. If you are after brightness in your shaded garden, you may want to play around with the luminosity of foliage. Use succulents and bright plants with yellow and purple leaves that will not only add a hint of colour, but also shine bright when you need them most. Money plant creepers and tall palms with their bright green leaves can also add much needed brightness to this shaded space.
Make the most of your shaded garden by planting bulbs of flowers that will blossom into bright buds and spread the cheer of fresh beauty in your space. Hang flower pots from a pole above, and suspend them on a wall full of creepers to add some bright good looks to your shaded garden. Choose light flower blooms in varied shades like sunny yellows, white, purple, pink and others to spread some light throughout this space.
A shaded garden is the perfect spot for you to relax. This also means that it should be a cheerful spot that helps you rejuvenate. So ensure that relaxation and rejuvenation both happen with some much needed colour therapy. Bring some colour into your garden with pretty garden ornaments, painted pots and even flowers and foliage in various hues and shades. Let your tranquil space also offer you some creative fun that will up your happiness quotient. Take a cue from this vibrant garden designed by Garden Club London, garden and landscape suppliers from United Kingdom.
Plan the location of your plants for a cheery and bright space in your shaded garden. Ensure that your creepers and tall plants are up against a wall or towards the back of the garden so that they do not block any precious sunlight that tries to peep through. Make sure that the shade giving plants are planted or placed to the sides, rather than up front. Also, plan your flower beds in a spot where they can catch maximum sunshine, and glisten with good health even as they spread light and colour throughout your peaceful space.
Another good way to add some light and invite sunshine into your shaded garden is to fit it out with clear material. The use of poly house material for a green house like effect will leave your shaded garden soaked in the goodness of natural light. Use this for the roof, and let some creepers slowly grow over it. Fit a grill on top so that the creepers let the light seep into the space, rather than blocking the view. The use of iron or poly house material can make for a solid structure, which keeps you safe as you relax in the garden.
The use of glass and mirrors is the perfect way to create a game of reflections. In an outdoor space such as a garden, this will have an even more tantalising effect as it will reflect the sunlight to create a mesmerising look. The sunlight glinting off the mirror or glass surfaces will add some brightness and sparkle to the shaded garden, and give it a truly magical aura where you will like to spend more and more time. The use of mirrors and glass must be kept balanced, as an excess may leave the space in a constant buzz of unwanted brightness and heat.
Come dusk, and you may be left wondering how you can better enjoy your shaded garden without the gloomy effect. Zap the gloominess out with some lamps. Choose ornamental lamps for this natural area to give it a designer look. These lamps will spread light and help you add some classic touches as well. You can choose a few standing lamps that reach waist length, for the corners of this area as well as some lamps, lanterns or scones suspended from the wall or even the poles. A lamp post will also add a pretty touch at the entrance.
Create a soothing and well-lighted atmosphere with the help of candles and decorative objects that are on the shiny side, or come with a slight bling effect. Candles can light and lift the mood of a space as well as the soul. So invest in a smattering of candles in various aromas and colours to add brightness to your space. Use decorative objects like vases or even pebbles that are bright and will reflect the light from your lamps and candles.
You may want to make optimum use of various materials and objects to infuse some brightness into your shaded garden. However, you must also remember to keep things simple, so that the natural beauty is not overshadowed by over the top items. Strike a balance by focussing on the planters and plants as well as grass and flower beds and tall trees like palms and creepers, to keep the natural effect going. The brightness factor can be brought in effectively by burgeoning foliage and classy yet minimal use of garden accessories and decorative items. For more inspiration, take a look at this ideabook - The easy way to a beautiful front garden.