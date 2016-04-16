8 Fantastic ways to light up a shaded garden

Create a soothing and well-lighted atmosphere with the help of candles and decorative objects that are on the shiny side, or come with a slight bling effect. Candles can light and lift the mood of a space as well as the soul. So invest in a smattering of candles in various aromas and colours to add brightness to your space. Use decorative objects like vases or even pebbles that are bright and will reflect the light from your lamps and candles.

You may want to make optimum use of various materials and objects to infuse some brightness into your shaded garden. However, you must also remember to keep things simple, so that the natural beauty is not overshadowed by over the top items. Strike a balance by focussing on the planters and plants as well as grass and flower beds and tall trees like palms and creepers, to keep the natural effect going. The brightness factor can be brought in effectively by burgeoning foliage and classy yet minimal use of garden accessories and decorative items. For more inspiration, take a look at this ideabook - The easy way to a beautiful front garden.