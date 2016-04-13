Pump up your place with a fantastic sound system!

The right kind of sound system cannot just transform the ambiance of a particular entertainment space, but the entire aura of any house. Watching movies, videos and listening to songs, become unforgettable experiences. And the sound pumps up your adrenaline and sets your heart racing with excitement! But to have a great sound system in the house, it is not enough to buy great pieces of equipment. It is also crucial to make each piece of equipment and the room it is housed in work synergistically. Here, we will take a look at all the nuances that go into making a sound system successful in delivering happiness, uninterrupted.
In order to have a good sound system, it is important to buy good speakers that match the room and the budget. Next would be the receivers, so that they match the speakers. Though heavy speakers and amps can overpower a small room, it is not necessarily a bad thing. However, low-power systems with lower sensitivity speakers can hamper the experience of listening to a good sound system.
Regardless of the size of an amplifier, receivers with low sensitivity ratings will not work well in a large room. The receivers and amplifiers can be placed strategically in a room to get a uniform and smooth reception.
It is also not advisable to buy many speakers. You can purchase two or three for music and a subwoofer to increase the bass. Place the speakers where the bass sounds best in the room. Buy good amplifiers that are volume boosters. If an integrated amplifier is added to the system, other gear like pre-amps and receivers can be avoided. In order to pump up the sound in the home, place amplifiers strategically.
For hard-core music enthusiasts, insulation of space is a must. This implies soundproofing, to keep the music inside the room. If sound has to be completely contained, there are three methods—heavy mass, sealed air and complete mechanical isolation. Making use of all three will be the best to contain sound and reduce noise, but these methods are very expensive. Only a hardcore music enthusiast, who needs a sound studio for commercial purposes, will benefit with these. For home use, general soundproofing methods on a budget will suffice.
Speaker placement is very important while installing sound systems in the house. Speakers should be placed before the wires are measured out. Placing the speakers depends on the primary spot intended for the system. The speakers will work best when focused on this location. Side speakers should be placed directly on the sides, pointed at the listener preferably. Speakers should also be ear level. Rear speakers should be placed at an angle for optimal sound.
To get maximum sound quality, finding the right room is important to place the sound system. Try to avoid rooms with triple dimensions, as this increases the standing waves that are created when sound waves are reflected off a wall and collide with the sound coming from the speakers. Surfaces that reflect sound like hardwood floors also reduce clarity, due to reverberations. The idea is to have a good mixture of absorption and reflection, which will produce a rich sound that is balanced.
The choice of components for a given room depends on the size and layout of the room, and how much music is listened to in there. Once it is decided whether the system is to be wired for a room, or the whole house, the choice for the type of system to buy is made easier. Presently, wireless systems are very popular and installation is quick. The wireless speaker can be easily carried from one room to the other. The entire system can be carried while moving.
A Bluetooth audio adds value to products, but the sound quality is not great at all times. The process through Bluetooth is gritty and harsh, and is unpleasant when compared to connecting with a wire to the device. Both higher end and cheap Bluetooth versions do not sound as good as a direct connection. So you may actually want to go for a cable.
Now that you have all the tips for installing a mind-blowing sound system in your home, why wait? Get started today.