Too often people think living in a compact home means living in a boring home. This is often a result of too many things being cramped in a small room. In a small living area, traditional designs and furnishings may eat away most of the limited available space, as conventional furniture is by nature bulky and heavy. But minimal modern furniture, particularly one's designed with a little bit of innovation can make your tiny room look much more spacious and nice. Are you wondering what kind of ideas are we talking about? Well, here are 6 sneaky ideas to make the most of a small living space.
One useful way of saving space in a small living area is to opt for pull down furniture. If you don't have a separate room for guests, incorporate a pull down bed in the living room like here, as it goes straight back into the cabinet in the living room and can be pulled down when guests come over. You can opt for pull down tables in the dining area, and even a pull down table in your bedroom if you don't have space to set up a separate study for yourself. Retractable furniture, like a retractable sofa cum bed, is another way to get more out of a limited space.
Since horizontally (on the floor) you don't have much space, go vertical! Opt for shelves and storage cabinets on the wall, and not just at your eye level like here, but all the way up to the ceiling. You can store things that you don't use much, like extra sheets, blankets, warm clothes if you live in a hot city like Mumbai, and even old study books or documents, in the top most section of cabinets on a wall like this one designed by BONITO DESIGNS BANGALORE.
Every inch of space is precious in a small home. Thus, don't let the corner got to waste! Fit shelves into corners or build one specific to it's dimensions like the one here designed by FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN. Showcase some souvenirs from past trips, or neatly stack some books if you love to read and are running out of places to store them, or even tuck away your kids toys in a corner shelf like this so you don't accidentally step on them next time.
Another simple way to make the most of your small living space is to make use of the bed. Firstly, and very simply you could use the space under your bed for storing things . Be it pull out drawers like here, an entire pull out section, or opting for a hydraulic bed which you can mechanically lift and close without much effort, there are many ways you can store clothes, blankets and many other things under your bed. If you opt for a bed with shelves on three sides below, you can store shoes or books there.
Next, utilize the headboard better. Be it turning the top part of your bed's headboard into a shelf where you can flaunt photographs and trophies like here, or hanging a rod behind your bed instead of opting for a headboard where you can stack clothes on hangers and use it as a cabinet area, or even opting for a shelf headboard where you can store your beloved books, make your bed's headboard into something more.
Finally, if you have a really tiny room in your small home, be it under the stairs, the attic, or simply a narrow room that is too small to be turned into a bedroom or study, turn it into a cabinet like here. Who doesn't love a walk in closet? This way you will see a dream come true, and compensate for the lack of a guest room or study with a pull down bed or table in another room. If you have a tiny balcony and want to enliven it up, here are 6 DIY ideas that may come in handy.