6 sneaky ideas to make the most of a small living space

One useful way of saving space in a small living area is to opt for pull down furniture. If you don't have a separate room for guests, incorporate a pull down bed in the living room like here, as it goes straight back into the cabinet in the living room and can be pulled down when guests come over. You can opt for pull down tables in the dining area, and even a pull down table in your bedroom if you don't have space to set up a separate study for yourself. Retractable furniture, like a retractable sofa cum bed, is another way to get more out of a limited space.