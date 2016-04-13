The ultimate holiday checklist is here!

Are you tired of an exhausting work schedule and want to go on a holiday to rejuvenate yourself? That’s a wonderful idea! But it is also understandable if you are worried about what all things to take care of, before leaving your home by itself for a week, a month or more. After all, not every person on earth harbours good intentions. And an empty house often attracts thieves, vandals and many others who are up to no good!

Moreover, if you have a beautiful garden or pets, then you definitely need to figure out a way to have them taken care of when you are away. Any valuables, costly gadgets or pricey artefacts that you keep at home, will require your careful consideration too. And finally, you must keep a tab on the utmost essentials that you need to carry with you in case of emergencies. So here’s a rational look at what all you need to bear in mind before hitting the road.