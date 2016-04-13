How to create the loft style interior

There is an array of choice when it comes to designing and decorating styles. One of them is related to the refurbishing and modelling up of old manufactures and factories. This has given birth to the loft space. The industrial style is usually associated with lofts because they are mainly built in a way that shows the original pipes, beams, hardwood floors and concrete walls. If there is a reminder of an old factory or any object and furniture that have a vintage twist, there will be a loft style decor
It is not necessary, however, to live in a loft space in order to recreate that style. A few additions can change the overall look of the home to obtain this type of decor style without breaking the bank either. Some of these inclusions can be in the form of hanging industrial style lamps, eclectic furniture or a brick wall. The following ideabook provides helpful clues to attain a loft styled home.
One of the main aspects that people enjoy about a loft is the ample amount of space it offers. Wide cleared areas provide room to move and a lot of breathabilty for the home. An advantage of a loft is that natural sunlight can roam freely throughout the room. Changing up the home to recreate a loft space can be easily done when keeping the aforementioned in mind when decorating. To do so, it is important to leave large cleared spaces as shown in the current image. If too many pieces of furniture are present, they will create barriers and the natural light won't travel as easily through the the room. Space and room to move is key to recreate a loft style in a flat.
The vintage style is present in the designing world more than ever before and it can be implemented in many ways. Sometimes just one or a few vintage items can be associated to the industrial way of decorating. In this image, the designers have chosen furniture that seem to be taken out of the last century. The kitchen island, the stove and cupboard have been modelled after a classic and older style that was present in homes more than 50 years ago. Naturally,they have been adapted to the new technologies of today while still showing their vintage flair. Also, industrial style metal hanging lamps are a clever addition to the decor of this kitchen. By using vintage pieces in the home, it brings in an industrial vibe to the room, therefore making look like a loft space.
Since lofts are a very recent and new type of living accomodation, they are associated with new, eclectic and industrial decorating pieces. One of them consists of eclectic and funky decorative items. The image shown here is a great example of how the loft style can be obtained with only a few additions in a room.
The main hanging light in this bedroom consists of colourful sprawled out wires with lightbulbs attached to it. This kind of eclectic overhead lighting invites a lively and colourful twist into the decor of this room. It is a reminder of the loft style because it is a new and a different kind of item in a room. If it looks unusual and stylish it will surely highten the overall atmosphere of the room.
Usually, the walls and beams in a loft space are left bare. Raw materials and running pipes around the loft are common sights in this kind of home. One of them being the show of bricks which usually is in the form of a full wall acting as support for the foundations of the house as well as being a decorative input.
The image shown here is a beautiful example of how a brick wall can instantly augment the likability of a room's atmosphere. A brick walls will bring in an industrial flavour as well as a loft style influence. If the home is not built with bricks, there are wallpaper and wall decorations that can remedy that. Also, the different types of brick imitations are now made in such brilliant a way that they seem real when looking at them. This can be a cost effective way to bring in a loft style into the home by using wallpaper with brick imaging.
The industrial style is defined by the use of raw and bare materials such as copper, concrete, wood, steel, glass, brick and natural fabrics like wool, cotton and leather. Another aspect of the materials used for this kind of style is that it is usually shown in a recycled and transformed appearance as well as a with a different purpose.
To create a loft style space, there must be some industrial influences and the image shown here is a great example that can turn into a DIY storage project. Old wood has been recycled to create a series of storage units and cupboards for the living room. There is even and old ladder that has been included into the equation to show a recycled and vintage industrial decor. Creativity and recycling never looked so good!
The image presented here has every aspect a loft style decor can ask for. The stunning wood work of the floor brings a vintage twist to the room. The furniture that has been carefully selected joins in for the industrial loft style wanted. A raw warm brown leather seat with metal feet fits in perfectly in terms of what an industrial style would require. Also, the sofa is of an odd shape and its overall look is quite eclectic, different and new, which is what would be seen in a loft space. There is also another industrial influence with the metal bookshelf in this living room. The idea is to mix old and new as well as adding a dash of eclectic. Recycling old pipes into hooks for the wall or as a lamp with lightbulbs attached to it is precisely what the industrial loft style is about.