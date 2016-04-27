Is your old attic ready for an incredible change?

Attics are one of those ignored spaces in homes and almost always in need of a makeover! Unfortunately, over time, attics become the least interesting corner of the home. It is more often than not, used to dump things that are less used or unwanted. But why not invest some time and energy to spruce up this underrated spot? Attics have the potential to be done up tastefully and converted into mind blowing spaces. Take a look at your attic today and ask yourself if it is ready for an incredible change. This ideabook has some innovative suggestions that will help you transform your dark and dingy attic into your home's coziest spot!
Attics are usually small spaces and may seem crammed up if there is too much of stuff to hold. With the right kind of planning and choice of colors, you can create an illusion of more space and more light. Skylights like the ones shown here are a good idea to filter in natural light to brighten up your attic space. The white walls and ceilings also create a feeling of spaciousness. Opt for whites or very light pastel shades instead of dark colors. Read more for how the color white can work wonders for your home.
Smart usage of space is a must in every attic. When you decide to renovate your attic, effective space management will help you get the most out of it. It would be a good idea to use smart furniture like a sofa bed that can be used as a sitting area normally, and double up as an extra bed to sleep on when you have friends or family visiting. You could also maybe opt for a bed with storage space to hold things that you otherwise wanted your attic to store. That way you can both store your things discreetly and also convert your attic into a guest room. These clever ideas on storage solutions may come in handy while doing up your home.
Attic rooms are not easy to decorate given their odd shapes and sizes. Though it is best to stick to whites for the walls and ceilings, you can splash the floor with some color. Either go for colorful laminated or painted floors or throw a colorful rug to add some life to your attic room. The good thing about opting for a rug is that you can even change the rug once in a while to give your room an instant change! Go ahead and roll over some bright colors on the floor to give your attic a touch of glam. Look up for more ideas on rugs that you can use at home.
Attics are usually the top most part of the home where the ceiling may be sloping. You may have a skylight on the slanting ceiling and you may even have some parts of the room where the ceiling is very low. These are very common attributes of an attic. These may usually be seen as a hindrance, however, if planned well you can make all of this work wonders for you. You could setup a wall storage unit like the one seen here. This not only addresses your storage troubles but also beautifully accentuates the slanted ceiling and low walls. Short reading tables or floor diwans can also be used to transform the alcoves in your attic into cozy little corners.
It is quite common to have attics in strange shapes. It need not always have the traditional four walls and a ceiling. Slanted ceilings, wooden beams and pointed corner areas are all quite normal in attic rooms. How you use these things to your advantage will determine how your room finally appeals to you. It will be a good idea to prop up a desk or study table under the eaves. You can then setup book shelves against the rest of the walls and before you know it, your dingy attic is now your cozy reading corner.
Attics can be transformed into the most romantic spot in your house. A round bed can be placed in the room to complement the odd shaped attic room. The bare brick walls can be decked up with minimum picture frames. Perfect lighting to set the mood and brightly colored oriental rugs add to the romantic appeal of your room. The skylight will make for a perfectly romantic breakfast setup too when you wake up. With a room so tastefully done up, it is quite obvious that there will always be a touch of romance in the air!
Attic rooms need not always be boring. We are sure these ideas will help you give your attic a makeover you will love. Go ahead, do up your attic and make it your favorite corner in the house.