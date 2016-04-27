Is your old attic ready for an incredible change?

Attics can be transformed into the most romantic spot in your house. A round bed can be placed in the room to complement the odd shaped attic room. The bare brick walls can be decked up with minimum picture frames. Perfect lighting to set the mood and brightly colored oriental rugs add to the romantic appeal of your room. The skylight will make for a perfectly romantic breakfast setup too when you wake up. With a room so tastefully done up, it is quite obvious that there will always be a touch of romance in the air!

Attic rooms need not always be boring. We are sure these ideas will help you give your attic a makeover you will love. Go ahead, do up your attic and make it your favorite corner in the house.