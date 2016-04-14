6 Heart warming water fountains to complete your home!

When you have the luxury of space, an indoor water pool can be a useful addition in the backyard or your porch. Instead of a fountain that just adds to the visual appeal, an indoor pool can be used for swimming or just lazing around in the water in those long summer days. Even a tiny baby pool is enough to just dip your feet in the cool waters and relax after a stressful and tiring day.

Don't know if you could create a pond in your garden? Then have a look at this ideabook for some insights.

Whether you live in a tiny apartment or a villa, water features can be added in any measure and size to your home. It is amazing how simple some ideas can be. A little bit of DIY and some imagination can help create your very own customized water features. So go ahead and fuse this natural element with others or without even, and feel the positive vibes created in your surroundings.