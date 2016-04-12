The golden rules of garden planning for your home!

Like most things in life, a garden requires some planning too. As the saying goes, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail . Well, although your garden may not fail, it may not produce the bountiful harvest or blooms you've been dreaming about either. However, with a little planning, your garden could be much more fruitful.This idea guide is here to give you some guidelines on how to plan your garden.

As a general rule of thumb, you should know that most successful gardens have foundation plants, trees and shrubs, and ground cover, along with perennials, annuals, and vines. We will discuss how each of these type of plants will help your garden grow better. Tips on how to choose the right type of plants for your garden will also be discussed. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this idea guide. Let's browse through these tips shall we?