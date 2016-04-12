The golden rules of garden planning for your home!

Like most things in life, a garden requires some planning too. As the saying goes,
if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Well, although your garden may not fail, it may not produce the bountiful harvest or blooms you've been dreaming about either. However, with a little planning, your garden could be much more fruitful.This idea guide is here to give you some guidelines on how to plan your garden.
As a general rule of thumb, you should know that most successful gardens have foundation plants, trees and shrubs, and ground cover, along with perennials, annuals, and vines. We will discuss how each of these type of plants will help your garden grow better. Tips on how to choose the right type of plants for your garden will also be discussed. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this idea guide. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
The first thing you should consider when planning a garden are the foundation plantings. Foundation plantings are basically the small plants and shrubs planted near the entrance of the house. In landscaping, foundation plantings soften the straight lines of the building and ease the transition from the house to the garden.
How to choose the right plants for foundation planting? Well, it's best to select plants that won’t grow too wild or too large so that they don't get in the way of the entrance or damage the house with their roots. Lastly, remember to choose plants that will look good in every season like evergreens.
Before you go shopping for trees, consider what you want and don't want in a tree. Firstly, think about the height and width, and where it might fit in your garden. Next, think about what kind of tree you would like—a flowering tree, a fruit tree, or a tree with a unique coloured bark or leaves. You should also consider seasonal changes in the tree such as when it will shed its leaves; suitability to your climate; how much shade it will create; and the care and maintenance the tree requires.
Generally, trees are either evergreen or deciduous. Which one should you choose? Well, if you prefer your garden to be green all year around, evergreens are a great choice; while deciduous trees offer a wider range of looks that change with the season.
A well-designed garden will usually use flowers or shrubs to create borders. We recommend shrubs as they offer a low-maintenance alternative for creating borders compared to flowers.To choose the right kind of shrub for your garden, think about the space you have, and the plants' requirements for sun, soil, and water. Similar to trees, shrubs are classified as either evergreen or deciduous. They can fill a landscape with flowers, greenery, or fragrance depending on what you're looking for.
Ground covers can help your plants and trees grow better if you know how to pick the right ones. They protect the soil from direct heat, and prevent water from evaporating from the soil too quickly. Ground covers also prevent weeds from growing, and can nourish the soil instead of being a parasite. For example planting peanuts or mung beans as your ground cover can actually nourish the soil, as they are nitrogen-fixing plants.
Another benefit of ground covers is that they require less maintenance than a lawn, however you need to use these plants in areas that receive little foot traffic or they will not grow properly. When choosing a ground cover, find out how well the ground cover will coexist with other plants it might be near as some types of ground cover are invasive and can wipe out other plants.
Perennials are plants and trees that will keep growing back on their own, while annuals need to be replanted after a year. Although perennials are more expensive to buy initially, they can save you money in the long-run. We highly recommend choosing perennials that are native to your region so that they will be easy to grow. For example, passion fruit is a perennial suitable to be grown in the tropics, and it has delicious fruits and pretty flowers too. Make sure you find out the sun, soil, and water requirements of each plant before you decide to buy it or grow it.
If you have a small garden with not much space, you should definitely consider growing vines. Vines use little ground space, and can be used to create vertical interest in your garden. They're also useful for creating shade and privacy.
When choosing vines, consider how they will attach to support themselves. Some vines such as money plants cling on to the support very tightly, and can damage walls if you're not careful. However other vines like morning glories are more gentle in their hold. Also consider how fast or slow different vines grow, especially if you're trying to cover a specific area as soon as possible.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.