A modern and inspiring Indian home

The indoor swimming pool is otherworldly to say the least. This elegant space features a playfully shaped swimming pool, brimming with cool crystal clear water. Cool patterns line the walls as palm trees add a dollop of nature. The winning element here is definitely the ceiling, with its patterned lighting in cool blue, to reflect the pristine water of the pool.

Larger than life designs come alive in this residence, which is a stunning display of modern and elegant elements. The modern day elements come in the form of linear qualities, while the classic elements have been given a playful twist to fit into an elegant scheme that is also contemporary. The basic elements and colours used in the length and breadth of this home make it a visual treat of sorts, with the strong backing of unique lighting. Check out another home tour for more ideas - A Gorgeous Contemporary Apartment.