A South Indian home where contemporary splendour rules!

The modern school of design finds its rightful expression in this awe-inspiring home designed by Premdas Krishna, architects in Kerala. A subtle elegance has been married well with contemporary good looks, to create a symphony of interesting textures, patterns and hues. Both sober and vibrant tones have made their presence felt in this abode, and enhanced the modishness of the different lines and angles. Artistic touches and futuristic ideas have also found their way into this residence with élan. Take the tour to find out more!
The living room is a space that brings in a soft palette of grey, beige and white with that lovely underscore of gold – just a hint that literally lifts the scheme of things here. The grey wall houses a bevy of pretty natural scenes while the TV rests on a designated wall with lighting that sits elegantly over it. White and grey couches with patterned cushions lend a contemporary tone to the whole space.
The dining room has a lounge like appeal that soothes and creates an exciting look at the same time. Retro shaped classic upholstered chairs bring in a play of patterns with their white frames, while the glass top table sits regally in the centre. Recessed lighting along the periphery of the ceiling above, lends a white glow that visually lifts the subtle elements of the space. The ultramodern chrome kitchen lies to the side, with a pop of yellow adding a fun element!
A classic union of black and white tones make this futuristic kitchen, a thing of beauty. The kitchen island houses the cook top and every appliance has found their rightful place. A splash of yellow on the cabinetry playfully breaks the monotony of monochrome, while a quirky decal behind the sink lends some pizzazz to the space.
This bedroom is one of the three well appointed bedrooms in this house. All the bedrooms have a specific colour play and theme that set them apart and create an individual look. This bedroom is all green and white with sliding glass doors opening on to the airy balcony. The art work above the angular headboard adds visual interest, along with the arty lampshades flanking the bed.
The red and grey bedroom with its white accents makes for a cool, playful space that is a vision in itself. The grey and red glossy surfaces make for a sophisticated contemporary look, while a splash of blue peeps from behind the tall headboard. Simple patterned pillows and the dark rug break the monotony of white on the bed.
This open and airy balcony comes with grass-like floor matting and contemporary chairs with quirky legs, exuding an eclectic appeal. The fusion of brown, white and green makes this a robust, welcoming space that is dotted with indoor plants and artwork. Lastly, it goes without saying, that the view offered is stunning.
This contemporary residence has a balanced play of elements that brings in three distinct schools of design: the contemporary, the classic and the retro. The play of colour in the bedrooms makes for a playful retro theme, while classic shapes and lines of the furniture add to the contemporary appeal. Open, airy spaces and imaginative artworks complete the charm of this home.