A South Indian home where contemporary splendour rules!

This open and airy balcony comes with grass-like floor matting and contemporary chairs with quirky legs, exuding an eclectic appeal. The fusion of brown, white and green makes this a robust, welcoming space that is dotted with indoor plants and artwork. Lastly, it goes without saying, that the view offered is stunning.

This contemporary residence has a balanced play of elements that brings in three distinct schools of design: the contemporary, the classic and the retro. The play of colour in the bedrooms makes for a playful retro theme, while classic shapes and lines of the furniture add to the contemporary appeal. Open, airy spaces and imaginative artworks complete the charm of this home.