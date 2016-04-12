Floating is Beautiful: Some Tips to Create an Amazing Hanging Garden Indoors!

One of the most important things to consider when looking after a hanging garden is keeping the plants well watered. As these plants often have small containers that can be exposed to the elements they can dry out easily. For this reason it is important to water them regularly. If you have a number of plants located together, consider installing a drip irrigation system to ensure they do not dry out. Other important factors to remember include fertilising and pruning. A slow release fertilizer is the best option for these plants. This will eliminate the risk of over feeding the plants, which is easily done due to the small containers. Pruning is also important. These plants can become heavy when they grow too large, increasing the risk of falling from hooks and baskets.

Hanging gardens are a wonderful way to bring nature indoors. These clever gardens can be created in the smallest spaces, it only takes a sunny spot and somewhere to hang the plants from. There are many different types of containers you can use to make your hanging garden, from felt pockets to glass jars and plastic pots. It is then a matter of choosing the right plants and hanging them according to you own unique design. Be sure that the plants you choose are suited to the position you intend to hang them from. Once you have hung your plants according to your design it is time to sit back and enjoy the natural garden in your very own home. For more indoor gardening ideas see 5 Indoor Garden Ideas.