Floating is Beautiful: Some Tips to Create an Amazing Hanging Garden Indoors!

Having a garden at your home is a wonderful way of relaxing and staying healthy. Spending time outdoors has been known to reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure. Although not everyone has the space for a garden at their homes. They may only have a small courtyard, deck or balcony. These can be difficult places to create a garden. A floating garden however is a perfect solution for these small places. Hanging gardens consist of small containers strung from high places that contain small plants. These containers can be made from anything you can think of. Be creative with your containers to make a truly unique indoor garden experience. Make them creative by using unusual materials and colourful cascading plants. These gardens look great on a balcony, a deck or on a windowsill. Homify has found some great ways to create a hanging garden in your own home. Follow these tips and create your own.
Flowers are wonderful way to bring colour and vibrance to a house. Hanging gardens are wonderful way to do this. There are many flowers that thrive in hanging gardens. These are often flowers that can create a cascading effect over the edge of the container. Flowers such as Fuchsia, these come in a variety of colours such as yellow, orange and white. They are better indoors as they prefer a semi sunny position. Another great flower is the Petunia, these are one of the most popular flowers and thrive in hanging gardens. Other flowers that work well in hanging gardens include Sweet Alyssum, Black Eyed Susan and Begonias.
For those of us who do not have space for a garden it can be a challenge to create an indoor garden. Space on the windowsill can be limited, making it difficult to create a successful indoor garden. One solution to this lack of space is to create a hanging garden. These gardens make full use of the vertical rather than horizontal space, making it larger and more functional. Plants can be a variety of sizes and hung at a range of heights. This makes it possible to create a completely unique and original design. The containers that hold the plants can also come in a variety of materials from simple fibre to felt pockets, glass jars and small pots. The materials and designs are limited only by your imagination. This garden was created by Takeaway Interiors.
When you have decided that a hanging garden is for you, the next step is to create a design. Start by deciding where you want to have your hanging garden. The best locations are positions where there is enough natural sunlight available for the plants. This is often around windows and on balconies and decks. Next, consider what sort of containers you will put your plants in, this may depend on the style of garden you wish to create. Felt pockets can be made in a variety of colour, making the garden bright and energetic. Glass containers can be hung with string or attached to a wall and traditional Kokedama are wonderful objects to have simply hanging from the ceiling. It is now time to decide how to hang these plants. Plants can be hung individually from hooks, attached to a board which is hung from the ceiling or attached to a backing board.
The next step to creating your dream hanging garden is to choose the plants. There are certain plants that are excellent in hanging gardens. The plants you should choose will depend on the type of space you will have your garden. If you will have your hanging garden indoors, then you will choose indoor plants. Good indoor plants include the many variety of ferns. These are wonderful as they can create an attractive flowing branches that cascade down the containers. For the cooks out there consider a hanging herb garden for something very special. If you are planning an outdoor garden, consider any plants that require more light. These can be flower, foliage as well as herbs and vegetables. One of the most successful hanging plants is the bromeliad. These create wonderful indoor gardens.
Many people can be unsure as to the best place to situate their hanging garden in their homes. Is the best place for the plants near the window? Or will this burn the leaves during the hottest part of the day? When choosing the best place to put your hanging garden, consider first the type of plants you plan to grow, this will dictate the best place to have them. Indoor plants may not cope very well with harsh sunlight, so keep them away from bright windows. Outdoor plants may not get enough sunshine to survive indoors. To get a better idea of the best plants for your hanging garden, consult your local nursery. This amazing design is by Studio Noun.
One of the most important things to consider when looking after a hanging garden is keeping the plants well watered. As these plants often have small containers that can be exposed to the elements they can dry out easily. For this reason it is important to water them regularly. If you have a number of plants located together, consider installing a drip irrigation system to ensure they do not dry out. Other important factors to remember include fertilising and pruning. A slow release fertilizer is the best option for these plants. This will eliminate the risk of over feeding the plants, which is easily done due to the small containers. Pruning is also important. These plants can become heavy when they grow too large, increasing the risk of falling from hooks and baskets.
Hanging gardens are a wonderful way to bring nature indoors. These clever gardens can be created in the smallest spaces, it only takes a sunny spot and somewhere to hang the plants from. There are many different types of containers you can use to make your hanging garden, from felt pockets to glass jars and plastic pots. It is then a matter of choosing the right plants and hanging them according to you own unique design. Be sure that the plants you choose are suited to the position you intend to hang them from. Once you have hung your plants according to your design it is time to sit back and enjoy the natural garden in your very own home. For more indoor gardening ideas see 5 Indoor Garden Ideas.