A Gorgeous Kerala Home that Takes You Back to the Victorian Era

Today, you get to join us on a ride in a time machine, which will take you back to the Victorian era. We will guide you on the tour of a breathtaking residence “Victorian Style in Interiors” in Kerala, which is replete with regal charm, peerless aesthetics and a dash of the modern. Designed by Premdas Krishna, architects in Kerala, this stunning home will leave you awestruck with its quintessentially Victorian touches, a lavish use of rich wood, sophisticated upholstery and unique decorative accents. Read on to learn more!
The living room could very well have sprung from the pages of a picture book on historical courts and palaces. The double length windows that touch the ceiling add to the aura of everything royal, while the inlay work on the light coloured floor makes for an expansive feel. Comfortable couches in an old school Victorian style beckon the visitor, as greenery dots the various corners and rubs shoulders with the pretty lamps.
The Victorian chateau-like feel continues into the dining room, where you are surrounded by heavy duty wooden furniture carved with Victorian trimmings and the likes. Artwork and the beautiful furniture come together to create a plush feel against the backdrop of high draped windows and exposed ceiling beams.
For all practical purposes, the kitchen takes on a more modern feel. While the cabinetry and other features are decidedly modern, the windows and arches of shelves above them are quaint and old school. The open layout of the kitchen adds to the regal appeal that runs through the home, as warm tones of solid wood greet you here as well.
The ornate fittings and fixtures in the bedroom will take you back several centuries, and lull you into a deep sleep where you will end up dreaming of cobblestoned pathways winding around grand palaces, as you ride a gilded carriage. The ornate trimmings on the built-in cupboards and headboard as well as the bureau, match each other. These trimmings have been kept to a minimum, replicating Victorian architecture and design. The beautiful lamps on either side of the bed are a treat indeed, as is the pretty rug. A fan hangs from its allotted spot on the ceiling, aptly done up with solid wooden beams.
The entertainment room of this residence takes off from where the living room left. The flooring is the same light hued one with pretty inlay patterns. Solid wooden beams and a beautiful staircase line one side, as the contemporary television sits majestically up front on a wallpapered backdrop. Art and greenery decorate the rest of the space.
No opulent residence is complete without a den where you can sit by the fireplace with a book or a pipe. This spot invites you to do just that, with its plush couches and a brick façade fireplace standing by, waiting for you to enjoy its warmth. The staircase on the right is a solid affair with wooden railings. Exposed beams, like everywhere else in the home, follow you here too, to lend a cosy feel. Pretty lamps sit on either side of the fireplace, enveloping the designer space with light.
This Victorian Kerala home is a designer treat indeed. The flooring with its inlay work and the exposed ceiling beams in solid wood travel across the structure, and exude a royal yet snug feel. The effect of the upholstered and wooden furniture is tantalisingly ornate and the stage is effectively set for some Victorian Era fun! Take a look at another ideabook for more inspiration - A Pune home full of artistic touches.