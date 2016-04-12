A Gorgeous Kerala Home that Takes You Back to the Victorian Era

No opulent residence is complete without a den where you can sit by the fireplace with a book or a pipe. This spot invites you to do just that, with its plush couches and a brick façade fireplace standing by, waiting for you to enjoy its warmth. The staircase on the right is a solid affair with wooden railings. Exposed beams, like everywhere else in the home, follow you here too, to lend a cosy feel. Pretty lamps sit on either side of the fireplace, enveloping the designer space with light.

This Victorian Kerala home is a designer treat indeed. The flooring with its inlay work and the exposed ceiling beams in solid wood travel across the structure, and exude a royal yet snug feel. The effect of the upholstered and wooden furniture is tantalisingly ornate and the stage is effectively set for some Victorian Era fun! Take a look at another ideabook for more inspiration - A Pune home full of artistic touches.