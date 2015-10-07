5 stylish compact bathrooms

This wood and white bathroom, is a perfect blend of subtlety and eclecticism. The shower area screened off with a glass door is made of white solid stone. Even a storage area is carved out of the same stone right opposite the simple steel shower. The toilet area is quite the opposite—it has wooden flooring, an unusual octagonal commode with a wooden lid, a white oval sink carved into a square block of tile and a wooden shelf below it. Another wooden ledge accommodates some white porcelain toiletries, while an orange metal lamp and an abstractly shaped mirror add the final touches to make this bathroom un-boring.

Check out these contemporary bathroom sinks that can make any regular bathroom interesting.