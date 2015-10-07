5 stylish compact bathrooms

Space is a huge crunch in the big cities of India. Thus a big bathroom with a bathtub, is all but a dream for most. Forced to opt for showers in tiny cubicle like spaces, the idea of a compact bathroom has become synonymous with a boring bathroom. Here are some ideas to jazz up that tiny bathroom and make it 'un-boring'.
This tiny ornate bathroom is perfect for those who love the old world charm. Marble floors and shower area, and cream grooved walls, hark in the beauty of an era gone by. Brass transforms ordinary bathing and toilet fittings, hooks and dustbin into elegant fixtures. The glass doors separating the shower area flaunt an intricate blue pattern, and a solid wooden cabinet in the corner of the bathroom adds a regally un-boring touch to this tiny space designed by KPEA30H.
This tiled bathroom is simple yet elegant. The blue-black patterned tiles colour up this bathroom, while the glass partition around the tiled shower area prevents the bathroom from getting messy. This bathroom has an open, airy feel to it as the tiles have been only used on the floor and shower area and the other walls are white. A neat round washbowl placed on a wooden platform with a cabinet below it, is a nice use of limited space. Sleek and minimal steel fittings, and a square mirror with a concave border are few other interesting twists that make this bathroom un-boring. For those who love tiles, this blue tiled bathroom is another great option.
Another great way to jazz up a small bathroom and make it un-boring, is to blend wood into a white tiled bathroom. The rough wooden wall behind the square white commode contrasts well with the white tiled walls and shower area here. A glass door cordons of the shower area, keeping it neat. A rectangular white wash basin, sitting atop a dark wooden cabinet is another contrasting functional unit. Simple steel fittings, a steel flush inbuilt into the wooden wall and a plain rectangular mirror, highlight the functional beauty of this bathroom.
A bit of rustic charm can liven up even a tiny bathroom. Three fourths of the walls of this bathroom are made of prominent bricks that have been painted white to blend in with the rest of the bathroom. The shower area is functional, with a white tiled floor and a glass door. The commode too is basic, square and white. A square white wash basin placed upon a sturdy wooden stool, and a big square mirror fitted into a wall with a ledge in front, reflect great use of space. It's the black and white tiles in the toilet area, a few potted plants and an eye catching tile above the commode that turn this bathroom from mundane to un-boring.
This wood and white bathroom, is a perfect blend of subtlety and eclecticism. The shower area screened off with a glass door is made of white solid stone. Even a storage area is carved out of the same stone right opposite the simple steel shower. The toilet area is quite the opposite—it has wooden flooring, an unusual octagonal commode with a wooden lid, a white oval sink carved into a square block of tile and a wooden shelf below it. Another wooden ledge accommodates some white porcelain toiletries, while an orange metal lamp and an abstractly shaped mirror add the final touches to make this bathroom un-boring.
