10 splendid sofas for an Indian home with chaise longue

A living room is the most versatile part of our house so it is imperative that we decorate it in the best possible way. But when it comes to selecting furniture, we have to keep several things in mind like the budget, the area it is likely to occupy and the atmosphere we want to create in the living room. Most of us look for living room furniture that can make the place cozy, comfortable and perfect for spending quality time together either watching movies or idle chit chatting with cousins and family.

Besides comfortable armchairs and a center table that can be used for keeping artifacts or snacks, a couple of small side tables for holding lamps would be the ideal furniture for a living room. If you replace the traditional sofa with a wide chaise lounge, it will enhance the comfort quotient of your living room manifolds.

If you are looking for an excuse to purchase a chaise lounge, then we shall give you an awesome list of ten to choose from.