Compact nursery ideas

This car themed nursery is ideal for a little boy. The crib is compact and has a basic grey metal finish to it. A light blue metal lamp on one corner of the crib and a predominantly blue and grey quilt and rug, reinforce the boyish quality of this nursery. The car themed mobile, bedding and the baskets and boxes with cars and streets painted on them in shades of blue and gray, leave you in no doubt that this is a car crazy boy's little nest.

Check out these calming and comfortable nurseries for more nursery ideas.