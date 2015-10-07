Compact nursery ideas

Expecting a baby is one of the most special moments in a person’s life and every parent wants to make a special nesting place for his or her baby. However, space and budget crunch make it difficult for most people in the metro cities of India to have a spacious nursery. Here are some ideas to make a corner of your room into a perfect haven for your baby.
This magically multicolour nursery is perfect for a little girl. The bright multicolour striped wall and the multicolour pebbled rug, are balanced out by the minimalistic crib and cabinet made of light wood. The top of the cabinet has a small cloth bedding on it, making it a comfortable place for changing diapers. The white tree branch like shelf, contrasts well against the bright wall. A few colourful helium balloons hovering on one side, a colourful mobile on top of the crib and some japanese style stuffed toys, add a cute feminine touch to this muliticolour nursery.
While white may seem like an unlikely colour for a baby, it is the most neutral one and will be perfect for any room. This animal themed nursery is ideal for those looking to turn a part of their room into a cute nursery. The crib, chest of drawers and chair are all white, and even the wall behind the crib has a painted white fence on it. The pillows and bedding have cute prints of wild animals and the light blue and green colour of the bedding is gender neutral. The round green and white shelves are an innovative addition to this nursery area, where stuffed toys can be kept for the baby. For those who love white, here's another neutral nursery idea.
This teddy themed, cream and brown nursery is both cute and gender neutral The crib is very simple and is made of teak brown wood, while the bedding is made of cream coloured cotton with lace detail on the border. The cream satin bows tied to the crib make it look cuter. The white wooden cabinet next to the crib is very basic, while two brown wicker baskets double up as drawers and contrast well against the white cabinet. The cutest part of this nursery are the five round holes that have been carved into the wooden wall behind the crib, and fitted with lights and teddy bears.
This tweety bird themed nursery is a unique yet cute nursery idea for a baby. The crib is made of solid brown wood with a tweety bird carved in it on one side and the legs of the crib have been shaped like a bird's claw. Even the otherwise regular looking wooden chest of drawers has a tweety bird carved on one side. Colourful bird printed bedding and some branches and birds painted above the crib, add the final cute touches to this tweety bird themed nursery designed by ESTUDIO AMÉLIA TAROZZO.
This car themed nursery is ideal for a little boy. The crib is compact and has a basic grey metal finish to it. A light blue metal lamp on one corner of the crib and a predominantly blue and grey quilt and rug, reinforce the boyish quality of this nursery. The car themed mobile, bedding and the baskets and boxes with cars and streets painted on them in shades of blue and gray, leave you in no doubt that this is a car crazy boy's little nest.
