Edgy stairways

Stairways make one think of movement. They lead us to places, people and experiences. In a home, a stairway is often a connect between the family rooms on the lower floor and the more personal bedrooms on the upper floor. However, a stairway needn't be a boring flight of stairs, it can be an edgy connect between the outer and inner facets of a home.
This stairway designed by CHAZARRETA-TOHUS-ALMENDRA, stands out for the optical illusion it creates. The brown wooden stair landings contrast with the grey, square rocky surface of the two walls around it. Add to this a dash of grey colour on the side of the stairs, and the optical illusion of the stones being part of the stairway is complete. The pebbled, slightly dipping landing and the two rocks placed there like stools, make this stairway even more edgy.
Why go straight when one can zig zag? This zig zagging wooden staircase made of solid dark wood, is perfect for those looking for something quirky yet sturdy. The narrow triangular wooden steps zig zag around a wooden pole and have no railing to support it. So while this may be an edgy and modern addition to one's home, it is definitely not child friendly.
This delightful futuristic staiway is made of wooden steps with a stony gray finish, and is safe yet sleek with a glass railing around it. But what sets this stairway apart, is the soft white light beneath every step and the chandelier of golden balls of light, hanging in the centre of the stairway. From a functional point of view too, the light will come in very handy if someone has to tread down the steps in the middle of the night.
This unique staircase is perfect for those who like to live on the edge. The T-shaped wooden steps that seem to be hanging mid-air are actually attached to a wall on one side. While the wooden beams on the ceiling, and the glass landing above, both add to the illusion of things hanging mid-air. Tiny lights attached to the wooden beam, and the huge french window set in the brown brick wall on one side, provide ample light to the stairway. For those who like a dainty stairway like this, this minimal stairway might also be a good option.
Spiraling stairways are not just a kid’s fantasy, but also an edgy addition to any home. Made of metal, this stairway has triangular white steps, that spiral up with a twisting three-tiered black metal railing. The thick top railing gives one ample support, while the steps are well spaced to give one balance. This stairway is simple to clean and maintain, but isn't suited for a very humid weather as it will be prone to rust.
