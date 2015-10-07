Edgy stairways

Spiraling stairways are not just a kid’s fantasy, but also an edgy addition to any home. Made of metal, this stairway has triangular white steps, that spiral up with a twisting three-tiered black metal railing. The thick top railing gives one ample support, while the steps are well spaced to give one balance. This stairway is simple to clean and maintain, but isn't suited for a very humid weather as it will be prone to rust.

Check out this Kayak staircase for a radical stairway idea.