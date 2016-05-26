A beautiful Indian home for a happy family

Today on homify 360, we take a virtual tour of this alluring apartment designed in a contemporary style by Kerala based architect, Premdas Krishna. Contemporary style is known for its combination of a range of styles from the latter half of the 20th century. Softened lines, neutral elements, and bold factor are the basics that make contemporary design so beloved in the world of design and architecture. The apartment, located In Kerala, features a stunning combination of contemporary and Indian style. Bold color palettes of Indian style blend beautifully with the minimal elements of contemporary style. The architect has also incorporated trending design elements into the interiors and décor of the apartment. Various color palettes and design elements are seen across all the rooms of the house but the décor style stays true to the contrasting theme. The architect has also incorporated a natural element into the interiors of the house for a more distinct look.

Are you ready to experience the beauty of design in this home tour? Fasten your seatbelts and join us in this virtual home tour!