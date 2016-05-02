A South Indian home full of surprise!

Today on homify 360, we’re going to explore the interiors of a contemporary residential apartment designed by Premdas Krishna, an architect based in Kerala, India. Contemporary style is known for incorporating the latest trends into its design but staying true to its neutral color palette and timeless simplicity. Bearing resemblance to elements of modern and minimal styles, contemporary design is more bold with its additions and décor pieces. While the background focuses on being neutral, the additional décor designs follow a more vibrant and unique style. This residential apartment is a combination of contemporary style mixed with the sharp curved elements of modern styles. The architect has designed this space with a neutral background, unique design elements and exquisite lighting options. Paneled walls with bold designs and the inclusion of surprising color palettes give this apartment a distinct look.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into this home tour and experience the beauty of the ever-evolving contemporary style.