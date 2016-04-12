A contemporary apartment with an Indian twist in Kerala

Contemporary style decor is defined by three elements—the neutral color palette, the uniquely formed shapes, and the incorporation of trending designs. Most designers and architects resort to contemporary style interiors and decors as it gives them the creative freedom to really bring out their client's personal style and taste. Today on homify 360, we explore this beautiful contemporary apartment with an Indian twist. The brainchild of Premdas Krishna, an architect from Kerala, India, this apartment is sure to leave you feeling inspired!
The architect has designed the house with an neutral colour palette to highlight the bold decor and decor accessories he's furnished the apartment with. Designed with an Indian twist, the apartment also flaunts a variety of intriguing furnishing options.
So let's being this tour without further ado, shall we?
The designer has combined wooden elements with marble elements to enhance the luxury quotient of this living room. A neutral color palette dominates the interiors and the décor of this living room as well. Comfortable and stylish furniture is placed across the room. The light theme follows itself into the interiors of the room with the addition of a stunning chandelier and well-placed ceiling lights.
Simple but opulent, this entryway leads into the luxurious interiors of this contemporary apartment. A neutral colour palette dominates the interiors of this space in shades of brown and beige. The wooden and glass panelling blend beautifully with the abstract carpet on the floor. A gorgeous chandelie hangs from the ceiling, illuminating the space with a luminous glow.
Following the neutral color palette theme, the lounge area of this apartment is simple but stylish. The designer has furnished the place with comfortable sofa sets with an open-shelved cabinet resting above. Sleek lines take over the interiors of this space, enhancing the contemporary style. An exquisite chandelier hangs from the ceiling, highlighting the neutral background with its radiant glow. The designer has introduced a plethora of light elements into this space to make it more warm and inviting.
In the center of the apartment rests a courtyard with seating space and is highlighted with an expansive and gorgeous picture of ‘The Last Supper’. The sleek lines of contemporary style make an appearance in the interiors and décor of this space. The designer has also added a natural element to the courtyard by incorporating planters across the area.
Exquisite and minimal, the bedroom of this contemporary apartment marks the end of this tour. Designed with the neutral theme, this bedroom’s style shines and makes a statement. The designer has furnished the bedroom with uniquely formed décor accessories to accentuate the contemporary style.
While the layout and furnishing of the apartment is minimal, the designer makes it stand out with the exquisite embellishments and décor accessories.