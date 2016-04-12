A contemporary apartment with an Indian twist in Kerala

Contemporary style decor is defined by three elements—the neutral color palette, the uniquely formed shapes, and the incorporation of trending designs. Most designers and architects resort to contemporary style interiors and decors as it gives them the creative freedom to really bring out their client's personal style and taste. Today on homify 360, we explore this beautiful contemporary apartment with an Indian twist. The brainchild of Premdas Krishna, an architect from Kerala, India, this apartment is sure to leave you feeling inspired!

The architect has designed the house with an neutral colour palette to highlight the bold decor and decor accessories he's furnished the apartment with. Designed with an Indian twist, the apartment also flaunts a variety of intriguing furnishing options.

So let's being this tour without further ado, shall we?