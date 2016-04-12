A beautiful and modern apartment in Kerala, India

Before modern and contemporary styles started making an appearance in most Indian homes, the interiors and décor followed a regular traditional or rustic style. However, for the past couple of years Indian architects and designers have molded modern and contemporary style by adding an Indian element to it. These combined styles are not only unique, but they also reflect the personality of the Indian household. Modern design is known to make an impression with its bold curves and unconventional décor choices. Premdas Krishna, an architect from Kerala, India, took the elements of modern design and combined it with an Indian twist. With bold patterns gracing the walls and vibrant bursts of color in the interiors, this apartment makes a statement with its unique design. The architect has designed the interiors and the décor of this ultra-modern apartment with fluidity, despite it not being an open floor space. The rooms of the apartment flow effortlessly into each other, slowly changing its theme and color palette.

Today on homify 360, we take a virtual tour of this modern apartment and revel in its beauty and boldness! From contrasting color palettes to sharp curves, prepare to have your senses tantalized!